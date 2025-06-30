Bryson DeChambeau in Uncomfortable Spot as LIV Golf Officials Hesitate to Return for Dallas Event

Bryson DeChambeau may not have won in his hometown, but he still had a lot to celebrate at the end of the tournament. Everyone from the Crushers GC squad had finished within the top 11, and they had dominated the team rankings. This gives the DeChambeau-led team their third consecutive team win and places them at the top of the leaderboard. With only 4 more events to go before the Team Championship, Crushers GC are in great form to take it all the way through. But before all of that happened, DeChambeau learned about an upsetting development.

In a post-event presser alongside his team, one of the reporters asked DeChambeau, “LIV officials said they haven’t decided yet whether or not they’re coming back to Dallas. What do you want them to know before they make that decision?” LIV Golf Dallas was loud, energetic, and action-packed. Fans were eager to watch their hometown hero play. And despite him not winning in the end, they still had a ball during the event. But with such an update coming through, DeChambeau wouldn’t be particularly pleased with the decision taken by LIV officials.



It’s unclear whether he was talking to the officials directly or responding to the media. But the Crushers GC captain said, “Look what this week did for LIV Golf. I think and hope that they see that and see the potential with this market. It’s conversations we’re going to have. But I’d love to be back here. It would be a lot of fun.” Clearly uncomfortable, the Dallas local pleaded the case for his city to still be considered as a future venue. Especially after hosting events two seasons in a row. Last year, the LIV Golf Team Championship was also held at the Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas, Texas.

DeChambeau was really excited to play in his hometown, and he also took the stage during the concert after the second round to welcome the fans. He pumped everyone up by screaming, “Let’s have some fun tonight!” after an energetic speech. The audience also cheered him on before continuing to enjoy the post-round entertainment. Although DeChambeau’s actions on stage didn’t sit well with the netizens, who criticized him for his outrageous behavior.

Coming back to the issue at hand, considering LIV Golf’s pattern of schedule, it’s quite common for the officials to not stick around at a venue for too long. Apart from a few that have been quite successful, like Chicago, Miami, Adelaide, Jeddah, Singapore, and Andalucia, all other locations have held not more than 2 events. So it won’t come as a surprise if the officials decide to give Dallas the same treatment London and Mayakoba received when they moved the LIV Golf events to another city.

But there are other factors that might play into LIV Golf officials taking this decision. One that might have to do with one of the lucrative deals they signed recently.

Dallas loyal, Bryson DeChambeau’s problem might come from the East

No, we’re not talking about the East Coast or anywhere near Florida. The Trump National Doral already has that location booked for LIV Golf Miami. Bryson DeChambeau’s worries are much closer to the borders of Texas. Only a few weeks ago, LIV Golf signed a huge deal with the Louisiana government to host an event in the state from 2026 onwards. The Louisiana Legislature is expected to invest a whopping $7 million to bring LIV Golf to New Orleans next season.

The government is also planning to invest another $2 million in the development of the Bayou Oaks Golf Course at the New Orleans City Park. That will be the venue for the tournament as LIV Golf comes to Louisiana for the first time in their short history. The Louisiana revelation a few weeks ago and the rumors of the cancellation of LIV Golf Dallas, a state across, might be interlinked. Whether it’s a fact or a coincidence, we may never know.