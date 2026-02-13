Bryson DeChambeau Learns a Hard Lesson as Extreme Golf Routine Almost Backfired

In the episode of the ‘Break 50’ series with Carlos Alcaraz, Bryson DeChambeau confessed he was working on his speed training before the beginning of the 2026 season. Minutes later, he hit an excellent long-range drive, which suggested that his efforts were paying off. However, DeChambeau confessed that the training had a few drawbacks in the past.

“It’s a lot of work in the off-season. I started earlier this year. I started November speed training, so I got that kind of out of my system. Last year, I was prepping and doing some speed training in January,” DeChambeau told the media. He added, “It delayed my speed until the middle of the year and cost me a couple of months, so I changed that this year, and it’s implemented some nice changes, and I feel really fast. Almost too fast in a sense sometimes. So my iron play is a little not on point.”

It took DeChambeau a while to pick up the pace in LIV Golf last season. He spent the first four events trying to catch up with the field. His best finish of T6 came in the 2025 season opener in Riyadh. After that, he failed to rank higher than T10 until LIV Golf took a trip to Miami.

Not that DeChambeau has gotten any better at the start of 2026 as well. On his return to Riyadh, he finished at T17. However, he has had an emphatic start in Adelaide already. The Crushers GC captain is sitting in third place after two rounds at The Grange Golf Club. But he believes that the best is yet to come from him.

“I’ve got something coming that I can’t wait to have. Hopefully, I’ll have it for Hong Kong and that three-week stint, and it’ll be something that greatly improves my iron play and wedges. We’ll see. You never know.”

LIV Golf’s next trip after Australia will be in Hong Kong in the first week of March 2026. And DeChambeau is ready to showcase the iron play he and his coach have been working on. A positive result in Adelaide will only add to the excitement in the coming weeks.

Imago 240413 Bryson DeChambeau of the United States after the third round of the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2024 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA0794 bbeng golf masters the masters Augusta us masters *** 240413 Bryson DeChambeau of the United States after the third round of the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2024 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA0794 bbeng golf masters the masters Augusta us masters PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxAUT Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB240413PA140

That said, speed training is not the only thing DeChambeau has been busy with during the offseason.

How Bryson DeChambeau kept himself occupied during the offseason

Training during the offseason to prepare for a new chapter in golf is something every pro does. But Bryson DeChambeau did a lot more than learn new techniques on the course. And no, we’re not talking about shooting a new video for his channel with Carlos Alcaraz.

The Crushers GC captain was also seen interacting with fans and riding a bison. Desperate to win more majors, he also sat on Santa’s lap in a DICK’S Sporting Goods outlet, probably asking for another big title. He was also seen wearing a police outfit while creating memes.

During his trip to Riyadh, DeChambeau also managed to milk a camel. He shared his experience on Instagram with his fans. In fact, fans acknowledged the fact that he indulged in the activity while wearing a traditional thawb. Looks like golf was not the only thing on DeChambeau’s mind when he was away from the professional circuit.