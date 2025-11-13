brand-logo
Bryson DeChambeau Mysteriously Absent from Saudi Event After LIV Golf Announced Drastic Changes

ByMolin Sheth

Nov 13, 2025

There is a lot of movement at the LIV Golf headquarters at the moment, with Scott O’Neil’s team working hard to attain the OWGR status. Amid the off-season drama, all the players are catching a break from the fairways. Jon Rahm had already announced that he won’t play any more tournaments this year. Some others have been exploring the European circuit. However, as per the latest reports, it seems that Bryson DeChambeau might also pull off a similar stunt and conclude the 2025 season early.

As per LIV’r & Onions!’s tweet, “42 of the 54 LIV golfers in 2025 are currently in the field for next week’s PIF Saudi International. Here are the 12 that are NOT. Rahm, Dechambeau, Watson, Schwartzel, Mickelson, Koepka, Na, Westwood, Poulter, Stenson, Ogletree, Pereira.”

In DeChambeau’s case, it comes as a major surprise because he has only played in the International Series India from January 30 to February 2, 2025. The new contract regulations of a minimum of two International Series events a season don’t apply to him yet. But the 32-year-old did express that he wanted to sign a new contract with LIV Golf early. In that case, he should have certainly played this tournament. That’s because this is the last event in the International Series calendar for the season.

Considering his current status in LIV Golf and the requirements for the new contract, there are chances that he might not sign the deal until 2026 begins. And Dustin Johnson‘s presence in the field for the PIF Saudi International might tell us why.

Would Bryson DeChambeau have had to play in Saudi if he had signed a new LIV contract?

Fans were surprised that Dustin Johnson wasn’t among the 12-man list of players missing from the field of the 2025 PIF Saudi International. The 41-year-old is not known for being eager to compete in the LIV Golf-affiliated events. However, only a few days ago, it was confirmed that he had renewed his contract with the Saudi-based promotion. That means, as per the new terms, he had to compete in at least two PIF tournaments every season. That might be the reason why he took the field in Saudi.

That might also be the reason why Bryson DeChambeau hasn’t re-signed with LIV Golf yet. The 32-year-old was eager to renew his contract early. However, considering the annual commitments that come with a new LIV Golf contract, he may have chosen to delay the process. He might wait out the conclusion of the PIF Saudi International or the end of 2025 and then sign a new deal for extension.

Until then, Bryson DeChambeau’s LIV Golf contract will still be expiring at the end of the 2026 season.

