Bryson DeChambeau Names the Best Putt from His Career and It’s Not U.S. Open Wins

Why it was Extra Special

DeChambeau's US Open Wins

In 2023, at LIV Golf Greenbrier, Bryson DeChambeau was nowhere close to his final score going into the final round. He was involved in a close battle with David Puig & Co., fighting for his first victory in the PIF-funded league. However, he managed to score what he claims to be his best round to claim victory.

Joining the Bryan Bros for a round of golf on YouTube, he was asked by Wesley what his favorite performance of his career was. DeChambeau told Bryan, “When I shot 58,” confirming that it was his final round performance at Greenbrier that took the crown. He earned $4 million for it.

“It was the most adrenaline-dumping thing I’ve ever felt in my entire life. I just felt immediate chills everywhere in the air. I felt like I was in the air for eternity. Then I went down, I’m like, ‘Oh my god! I can’t believe I did it!”

DeChambeau admitted that he wasn’t even planning to score so low. He only wanted to score 59 to seal his win. But he couldn’t believe he shot a 58, calling it a “Nutty number. That’s a number that just doesn’t make sense.”

Such a strong reaction from the LIV Golf pro for his first win in the PIF-funder promotion comes as a surprise. Especially considering he had already won a Major by then. A year later, he also won his second U.S. Open title.

However, with the low score of 12-under 58, DeChambeau entered the record books. Notably, it is the lowest score in LIV Golf history. He also tied with Jim Furyk, Ryo Ishikawa, and S.H. Kim for the lowest score in a major Tour. And the Scientist did it in style after sinking a 35-foot putt on the 18th hole for a birdie.

However, his performance during both his U.S. Open wins cannot be overlooked as well. Let’s see how he performed in both majors to win the titles.

Bryson DeChambeau’s habit of making last-round comebacks

His magnificent performance on The Old White must have been impressive. But Bryson DeChambeau’s never-give-up attitude helped him claim both his U.S. Open titles as well.

At Winged Foot Golf Club, he was sitting two strokes behind Matthew Wolf at the end of 54 holes. On Championship Sunday, everyone on the field was struggling and scored over par. Only DeChambeau managed to score 3-under par 67 to win by 6 strokes in the end.

Meanwhile, playing against Rory McIlroy at Pinehurst No. 2, DeChambeau went into the final round on the top of the leaderboard. However, their fortunes took a turn on the 12th hole when the Irishman took the lead. He maintained it until the 15th hole before leveling the score on the 16th. Bryson DeChambeau’s resilience once again paid off as he won his second Major on the 18th hole after McIlroy’s blunder.