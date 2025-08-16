Bryson DeChambeau Pays No Heed to Brandel Chamblee as New PGA Tour Announcement Upsets Golfer

The PGA Tour & LIV Golf season will come to a close next week. FedEx Cup will conclude with the TOUR Championship at East Lake, and LIV’s Team Championship will be held in Michigan. As things stand, Bryson DeChambeau‘s Crushers GC will be in the mix for the title. Many golfers’ season would end after this, but not Bryson’s. After the conclusion of the Team Championship, until the 2025 Ryder Cup, fans might see him play on the PGA Tour. Or at least that is what they thought. Until now!

Keegan Bradley’s statement, mentioning, “The Procore Championship is an ideal setting to bring our team together,” started the speculations that the PGA Tour might give Bryson an exemption to play in the $6M event to join the rest of the Team U.S. squad. Bryson sits in 5th spot in the Ryder Cup standings with 10774.98 points. He was also a part of the dinner, digitally, though, that Bradley had hosted in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, NUCLR GOLF confirmed that DeChambeau will not be allowed to join the field in Napa, California. Pretty obvious, right? Bryson had some thoughts of his own on this that he shared with Sports Illustrated’s John Schwarb.

Bryson told SI, “That’s up to the Tour and their decision to make. It’s on them if they don’t let us become together as a team and play. That just shows you… yeah, I’m not gonna say that… Yeah, it’s a scenario that’s unfortunate, and I wish it was different, but LIV’s willing to let me play.”

Despite the rivalry between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, Scott O’Neil had permitted DeChambeau to take the trip to California to play the Procore Championship from September 11-14, 2025, or so he says. At the end of the day, Brandel Chamblee must have been quite pleased to learn that the PGA Tour has rejected the possibility.

Ever since the rumor broke out about DeChambeau’s possible exemption for the Procore Championship, the critical analyst has made it his mission to speak up against his eligibility to qualify for the Ryder Cup as a whole. His tweets have acknowledged the quality of player Bryson DeChambeau is, but also criticized him for his association with LIV Golf.

Tweets of Brandel Chamblee that Bryson DeChambeau chose to ignore

Brandel Chamblee has always been a harsh critic of LIV Golf. He has never supported the idea of a league that is backed by dirty money and has often expressed the same across various platforms. While Chamblee doesn’t have a problem with Bryson DeChambeau as a player, he surely doesn’t appreciate the Scientist’s association with LIV Golf.

In his first tweet on August 15th, he said, “Bryson is a hell of a player. But he comes dragging the baggage of a medievally funded, every word in support of destroying the tour it speaks of, poorly ran, weakly competed tour of mostly malcontents who sought to turn their success in golf to a pro golf game changer, only to realize the only thing any of them changed was how the world of pro golf viewed them.”

All his criticism is directed towards LIV Golf. The only point where Chamblee even mildly says something negative about DeChambeau is that he is only linked to the Saudi-based league. He holds animosity towards the pro golfer. The same can be seen in his second tweet later in the day: “He’s one of the best players in the world, no doubt, but he will be playing, not for the USA, but for Saudi Arabia in the Ryder Cup. If you disagree, just watch the LIV bots, LIV funders/supporters, and those who have been bought by LIV celebrate if he plays well.”

It’s evident that Brandel Chamblee’s hate in the tweet is not directed towards Bryson DeChambeau, but LIV Golf as a whole and its country of origin. So the Crushers GC captain’s lack of reaction to it shouldn’t come as a surprise.