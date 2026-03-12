Bryson DeChambeau Publicly Criticizes LIV Golf Format Once Again

Bryson DeChambeau never thought he would be playing 72-hole events at LIV Golf. After all, the league got its name because it translates to 54 (holes) in Roman numbers. Yet, from this season on, Scott O’Neil & Co. have changed the structure of the Tour. And DeChambeau isn’t happy about it. So much so that he can’t stop expressing his disdain over it.

“From my perspective, when we were playing three rounds, it was a sprint,” DeChambeau told the reporters during the LIV Golf Singapore 2026 presser. He added, “So you had to go for everything and have the best game possible, and if you made a bogey or double, you were putting yourself quite a bit behind the 8-ball. Now, with it being four days, that doesn’t matter as much.”

Although subtle, his feelings about the 72-hole format were clear. DeChambeau is not enjoying the change. He is known to be a hard-hitting, fast player. And playing 54-hole events aligned with his approach towards the game. But it’s not easy to apply the same strategy in four-day events. DeChambeau has expressed his dislike for the new format before as well. However, he revealed that he hasn’t changed his approach despite the change in format.

“I still try to act like a sprint because I want to feel that way going into majors. I want to feel ready to go from hole one, and those three days help me get into that mindset, which is a benefit to me. But I’m still trying to keep that same mindset from the three-day tournaments last year. You have to full-court press and be conservative where you have to be conservative.”

While he may be playing 18 more holes, his mindset and approach to every event haven’t changed. As he confessed, he is still going all out in every event he plays. That helped DeChambeau in Adelaide as he finished T3 in the event.

However, the same approach may have been a curse as well for the two-time U.S. Open champion.

The extra round played to Bryson DeChambeau’s disadvantage in Adelaide

An entire round adds a lot of stress and discomfort for any pro. And for players who are used to the 54-hole, quick-paced format, they would be even more frustrated to take the traditional route. Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm paid the price for it in LIV Golf Adelaide 2026.

After 54-holes, the two top stars of LIV Golf were tied at the top of the leaderboard at The Grange Golf Club. At that point, they would have gone into the playoffs, and a winner would have been decided between them. However, with 18 more holes to play, both of them lost the momentum in the final round and paid the price for it.

It was Anthony Kim who took advantage of the fourth round and pulled off an incredible comeback. He covered the 5-stroke deficit and shot a 9-under 63 under pressure to take home the title. It was an emotional win for Kim. But he couldn’t have beaten Rahm & DeChambeau without the fourth round.