Bryson DeChambeau Releases Fresh Statement on His LIV Golf Future Post Brooks Koepka’s Exit

ByMolin Sheth

Jan 8, 2026 | 8:26 AM EST

Brooks Koepka‘s departure from LIV Golf got the rumor mill buzzing. Everyone started speculating that other big stars were also considering leaving the Saudi-based promotion. One of the biggest names to be dragged into that conversation was Bryson DeChambeau. However, the Crushers GC captain has just debunked the speculations with his latest statement.

As reported by Flushing It, DeChambeau said, “Keeping this core together for 2026 positions us to build on the momentum we carried out of 2025. This group knows what it takes to win; we lifted the trophy in 2023 and finished second last season, and that experience fuels our drive to compete at the top week in and week out.”

“We’re a team of competitors, creators, and leaders who take pride in pushing the game forward, and having this group return gives us continuity, confidence, and a clear direction as we raise our standards heading into next season.”

