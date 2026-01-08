Bryson DeChambeau’s Humble Gesture for Young Golfer Has Fans Saying the Same Thing

When he’s not busy with events or creating content, Bryson DeChambeau often engages with his fans. He doesn’t mind going the extra mile to make his supporters smile. And he did just that in his latest fan interaction activity.

The LIV Golf pro shared an Instagram post captioned, “#Sponsored Sharing photos to random golfers until someone plays golf with me. Things are changing! I can now Quick Share to compatible iPhone users with my Google Pixel 10!”

He walked on a golf course with a signboard that read “Turn Around!” Standing behind a fan, DeChambeau took a selfie capturing them, the sign, and himself in the frame. And then he used the quick share feature to send the picture to a fan.

As they turned around, DeChambeau asked if he’d like to play a hole. They proceeded to play the hole before the Crushers GC captain shook hands with him for a good game. The entire video was sponsored by Google Pixel.

While this wasn’t one of his usual fan engagement activities, it shed light on his recent partnership with Google Cloud. DeChambeau had signed a deal with them back in September 2025. As confirmed on the Google website, he wishes to “explore AI and sports performance.”

Staying true to his moniker of a scientist, DeChambeau had stated, “I’m actually making interpretations and iterating on my golf swing with the data that’s presented to me, minutes before my tee time.” Simply put, he’s utilizing the technologies provided by Google to improve his golf.

Coming back to the fan interactions, the netizens were happy to see Bryson DeChambeau put in the effort to engage with his followers. Let’s see how they reacted.

The internet shows its love for Bryson DeChambeau’s efforts

Going about his usual day, the guy wouldn’t have expected to come across Bryson DeChambeau on the course. As someone commented, “You just made his day Bryson 🙂🙌” Playing a hole with the two-time U.S. Open winner would certainly brighten up any Sunday golfer’s day.

The fan’s mother also popped into the comment section as she said, “This was such an awesome surprise and experience for my son! 👏🏼🤩” She confirmed that her son was surprised and in shock when he saw DeChambeau. That explains why he didn’t react much for the few seconds he was seen in the video.

In fact, another individual had the same idea as they said, “Lol bro was as confused as he ever will be 😂😂😂😂 just randomly turn around and the greatest golfer on the planet is right there.” You don’t expect to run into DeChambeau when you’re alone on the course playing a round of golf. You certainly don’t expect to get the opportunity to play a hole with him.

Someone also commented, “❤️awesome what a great way to put smiles on someone’s face.” DeChambeau is known for showing kindness towards his followers. During the 2025 PGA Championship, he went the extra mile to give a special gift to a fan. After completing his round, the LIV Golf pro putted his golf ball, signed it, and gave it to one of his supporters behind the ropes. That showed the kind of character he possesses.

One of the fans also said, “Man of the people! @brysondechambeau love what you’re doing, keep it up brotha!” This is not the first time he has been called ‘Man of the people’. He was given the same tag after he graciously lost the hole-in-one challenge to a fan.