Bryson DeChambeau Says the Same Thing as Rory McIlroy About PGA Tour–LIV Golf Merger

Only a few hours ago, Rory McIlroy addressed the PIF-PGA Tour merger issue. As the deal nears closure, the Irishman said there is too much animosity between both sides for the unification to go smoothly. And to everyone’s surprise, Bryson DeChambeau seems to agree with what McIlroy had to say.

In an interview with Fox Sports, DeChambeau told Ryan Morik, “Man, I wish something major would happen, but I don’t think it’s going to in the immediate future. I think there are too many wants on both sides and not enough gives on the other.”

Both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour are trying to negotiate the most profitable deal in the situation. Back in April 2025, Jay Monahan & Co. had already offered the PIF a $500 million credit to proceed with the merger. The low-ball offer had offended Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who was seen leaving the White House in frustration.

LIV Golf has also tried to take advantage of the situation. They proposed an open door for both Tours to share players, which would give them access to top talents like Rory McIlroy & Scottie Scheffler.

DeChambeau also added, “I won’t speak for anybody, but I think there will be improvements for the game as time goes on. It’s a positive disruption, and it’ll take time to let the water settle and make a perfect scenario where we all come back together. Ultimately, I think it’ll be good for the game over time.”

LIV Golf is moving towards OWGR authorization. They will be able to attract golfers just like the PGA Tour. They have already standardized the event format to 72 holes. Scott O’Neil is also opening the gates for more talent through their Promotions Event.

The league may be considered a disruption now. But the Crushers GC captain believes it is a positive one. As LIV Golf grows over the next few years, it will create new avenues for pros. Avenues that extend beyond tournaments in the United States, Europe, & Africa.

All the rumors aside, things won’t move ahead if the leaders of both leagues aren’t ready for it. And it seems one side is not prioritizing the merger right now.

Is the PGA Tour not eager to move ahead with the merger?

Bryson DeChambeau & Rory McIlroy may have had their say. And they suggested that both the Tours will need some time before the unification could happen. However, the new PGA Tour CEO is also in no rush to work on it right now.

His first course of action as the new CEO was to clear the air about the PIF-PGA Tour merger. In a press conference, Brian Rolapp confirmed that the PGA Tour is not prioritizing the issue at the moment.

Instead, the Tour has been focused on the growth of its best talent. The PGA Tour is not eager about the merger. LIV Golf is focused on its own growth. And the players are sorting out their differences. So this is probably not the right time for the merger to get through.