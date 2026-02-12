Bryson DeChambeau Sends Support as Anthony Kim Overcomes Addiction to Make Golf Comeback

The next three days are going to be quite testing for Anthony Kim. He’s going up against Bryson DeChambeau and his 4Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson to try and grab his first LIV Golf win. Whether he achieves the goal or not, even DeChambeau knows that the 40-year-old has been through much tougher challenges.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“AK was just up here, and he’s 40 years old now,” DeChambeau told the media during the LIV Golf Adelaide 2026 presser after the first round of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further added, “It was just really cool actually — not as a digression or whatnot, but it was really cool to see him, somebody that’s had a lot of difficulties change his life around, come back out here and having the success that he’s had, it’s really cool to hear somebody like that say, even when he’s been through so much trouble. He’s eight years older than me, to still say, look, it’s about patience and whatnot. It doesn’t matter where you are.”

The Crushers GC captain understands that Kim’s perception of mental pressure might be different than that of his. Being what he has through over the last decade and turning his life around, he might view the challenges on the course differently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim, who was recently signed by the 4Aces GC, had also shown tremendous progress since his comeback to golf. He has immensely improved his game, and that is reflected in his swing. Fans who once criticized him two years ago have been won over by his persistence and have started supporting him. Perhaps to patiently continue performing for three more days might not be as difficult for Kim as it is for DeChambeau.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But being more experienced with winning during critical moments, DeChambeau understands what he needs to do to get the job done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Kim understands the importance of patience, but Bryson DeChambeau knows the formula for success

Having won the U.S. Open twice in his career, Bryson DeChambeau certainly understands how to perform under pressure. Especially when it comes to finishing the job and claiming victories from the jaws of defeat.

The two-time major winner explained, “It’s going to be all about patience for the next few days, the next three days. I think with any golf course, you have to have patience. But that is the key for any type of golf you play, especially at the elite level, because you’re going to get some weird stuff happening to you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You just stay patient, you start executing golf shots like that on 11. I had missed it to the right in previous years, and just being a little more patient and saying, ‘Look, I’ve got to play a lower-flighted shot in there and run it back to the flag,’ those decisions make up the difference when playing tough golf courses. So that was really nice to see.”

As DeChambeau explained, it’s all about the experience of facing the challenge and the patience to tackle it. He gave a great example of the 11th hole, which has been a curse for him in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 418-yard par-4 at The Grange Golf Club hasn’t played in DeChambeau’s favor ever since LIV Golf has been hosted in Adelaide. In nine attempts, he has managed seven pars and two bogeys there in the past. However, the 32-year-old scored his first birdie on the hole this season. It contributed to his 6-under 66 for the day and helped him stay 1 stroke clear of Kim and Johnson on the leaderboard.

With 54 holes to go, DeChambeau will be eager to remain at the top of the table. But Kim is not the only one he will need to look out for in a challenge. Dustin Johnson and Marc Leishman are also closely trailing the Crushers GC captain. Simply maintaining his current form might not be the winning formula for success in Adelaide.