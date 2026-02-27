Bryson DeChambeau Spares No Efforts to Keep $293 Billion LIV Golf Sponsor Satisfied

WESTFIELD, IN – AUGUST 15: LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the first round of LIV Golf Indianapolis on August 15, 2025, at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 15 LIV Golf Indianapolis EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25081550

WESTFIELD, IN – AUGUST 15: LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the first round of LIV Golf Indianapolis on August 15, 2025, at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 15 LIV Golf Indianapolis EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25081550

Turning a profit might be the biggest challenge for LIV Golf at the moment. After suffering a $1.4 billion loss in its first four seasons, the Saudi-based promotion is struggling to make a positive turnover with each passing event. They are unable to attract the viewership to drive the numbers up. But Bryson DeChambeau is still doing his best to promote the product.

As Joe Lemire revealed on Sports Business Journal, “At the Hong Kong tournament next weekend, HSBC is backing an activation in which Bryson DeChambeau will hit golf balls into Victoria Harbor in a hole-in-one challenge.”

Being the most popular star on the LIV Golf roster, DeChambeau’s involvement in the challenge gives the league and the sponsor a lot of exposure. That makes him a great prospect to be the face of such initiatives.

This is not the first time a major brand has associated itself with DeChambeau to promote its product. Back in January 2026, GooglePixel teased its new Quick Share feature with iPhone owners by making the Crushers GC captain interact with a fan owning an Apple product.

Coming back to the sponsorship deals, Scott O’Neil also had a positive take on the future of LIV Golf. While they may not be profitable, the CEO still believes they are on the right track to change that. As Lemire revealed, LIV Golf has retained Citi for team investments. They are also still aligned with Creative Artists Agency for their media rights, corporate sponsorship deals, and brand partnerships.

“We are focused on building asset value as 13 teams and turning them into real businesses,” LIV Golf EVP/Head of Team Business Operations Katie O’Reilly told the media. Each team has its own sponsorship deals with various brands to help them financially.

Moreover, LIV Golf has also seen a rise in viewership recently.

Bryson DeChambeau & Co. may finally be experiencing growth in LIV Golf in 2026

The 2026 season may prove to be critical for the future of LIV Golf. With an OWGR status and the 72-hole format, they are now competing with the other leagues in the world. And the recent results reflect that.

As Joe Lemire reported, LIV Golf Adelaide 2026 delivered a lot of positive results for the league. Anthony Kim’s win at The Grange drew a lot of fans to the course. 115,000 spectators were on the golf course attending the tournament to watch the 40-year-old win.

The ticket sales had gone up by 45% this year. Premium ticket sales that can cost around $2,000 increased by 20%. The LIV EVP/Head of Events, Ross Hallett, reported that 30% of the spectators had attended their first-ever pro golf event. That is not only great for LIV Golf, but also for the sport in general. These numbers show how the PIF-funder promotion is succeeding, even if it’s not profitable at the moment.