Bryson DeChambeau Takes a Big U-Turn on LIV Golf’s Drastic Change He Vehemently Opposed

At first, Bryson DeChambeau was all for LIV Golf changing its format to 72-hole events. But his views changed as he got closer to actually playing the first event in 2026 under the new format. Days before Riyadh event, DeChambeau expressed his concerns about the four-round events. However, his recent experience at The Grange may have changed his views.

“It is taxing going another round. But we’ve done it our whole career, and we’re used to it and pretty comfortable with it,” DeChambeau told the media during the 2026 LIV Golf Adelaide press conference.

After two rounds of action, he’s tied at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 19-under par. Jon Rahm shares the top spot with him. Notably, everyone else on the field is at least 5 strokes behind. A playoff could have determined a definite winner between the two, but DeChambeau believes another round of golf is also a great decider.

“After it went in, I’m certainly glad — and not getting up-and-down, I’m certainly glad there’s 18 more tomorrow. I think we’re separating as of now. You never know, somebody could go super deep tomorrow. But I think we’re both playing some great golf right now and giving the fans what they want, and this is what it’s about.”

With the Championship Sunday left to determine the winner, both pros will be on edge tonight as they prepare for the tough challenge tomorrow. Interestingly, they have never shared the top-2 positions in the past. So this will be the first time Rahm and DeChambeau might finish as the winner and the runner-up in an event.

However, the Crushers GC captain is also wary of someone pulling off a miracle on Sunday. And the person closest to them to be able to do so is Anthony Kim at 14-under par. But that is not DeChambeau’s only concern.

WESTFIELD, IN – AUGUST 15: LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the first round of LIV Golf Indianapolis on August 15, 2025, at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana.

He expressed that there is another side of the game he wished was also working well.

Bryson DeChambeau wants more than just personal glory when going up against Jon Rahm

Playing in LIV Golf, golfers don’t just think about their own game. As they play as a team, they have to think about how they can best help their squad get the maximum advantage. And the captain of the team shoulders that responsibility the most in every event. So it doesn’t come as a suprise that Bryson DeChambeau felt the heat of it.

“I wish my team was up there a little higher, but they’re struggling a little bit. I think Legion, you guys are leading. It’s cool. It’s not only just about the individual side, but it really shines through on the team side, as well, with who’s playing the best that week. From that perspective, I think four rounds is great. Always pros and cons; you can always say the opposite with certain things. But for the most part, four rounds is nice for this week, especially out here.”

Apart from Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton is also in a great position at T7 with a 12-under par score. Caleb Surratt is also within reaching distance to get into the top-10. Both pros can finish in the OWGR points threshold at the end of Sunday. That would also help the Legion XIII top the Teams leaderboard for the event.

On the other hand, DeChambeau’s Crushers GC aren’t doing particularly well at The Grange. The closest teammate on the leaderboard below him is Charles Howell III at T33 who is 7 strokes away from getting into the top-10. That has placed the squad in a very difficult position despite their captain’s efforts.