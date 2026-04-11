Bryson DeChambeau Told to Learn from Patrick Reed After Bunker Disasters at the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau had a lot of trouble at Augusta National this year. Coming off excellent performances in LIV Golf, he would have been confident of doing well in the 2026 Masters Tournament. But the bunkers on the iconic course made it impossible for him to make the cut. And after the DP World Tour shared a video of Patrick Reed‘s sand saves, everyone is asking DeChambeau to learn from him.

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The Crushers GC captain struggled on the par-4 11th hole on Thursday after his approach shot landed in the bunker. It took him three strokes to get out of the sand. Overall, DeChambeau took 7 strokes to complete the hole as he scored a triple bogey.

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Things were going far more smoothly on Friday. Until the 18th hole, he was in a great position to make the cut as he had conceded one less stroke than the cutline. However, an almost deja-vu like scenerio occurred on the final hole. His ball dropped in the sand, and it took him a few strokes to get out of it. In the end, he scored another triple bogey to finish at 6-over par. That became one of the most shocking exits from the 2026 Masters Tournament.

After watching DeChambeau struggle in the sand for two consecutive days, fans couldn’t help but bring him into the conversation about sand saves. Especially since Reed is performing exceptionally well in the tournament for the second year in a row.

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Let’s see what the golf community had to say to DeChambeau.

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Patrick Reed’s expertise becomes the perfect platform for netizens to mock Bryson DeChambeau

Watching Bryson DeChambeau blunder a confirmed weekend spot must have been surprising for everyone. And the DP World Tour’s timely post about Patrick Reed gave the internet the perfect opportunity to talk about it.

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In fact, one of the fans mentioned, “Yall knew what you were doing with this post.”

They believe that the DP World Tour social media team purposely posted the video today because of DeChambeau’s struggles in the bunker. Since Reed is a full-time European Tour player, they could draw parallels to compare how their pro is performing better than the LIV Golf team captain.

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Another fan also said, “Did y’all forget to tag Bryson?”

The video’s caption read, “If you need a bunker lesson, just watch Patrick Reed.” The fan is suggesting that the DP World Tour should have tagged DeChambeau in the caption after the text. After the horrid performance, he will definitely need lessons on how to make sand saves.

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Someone wrote, “We all know who not to watch 👀.” And to clarify, another said, “Don’t watch Bryson whatever U do.”

They are suggesting that while Reed set a great example of how to play out of the sand, DeChambeau is the last player you would want to follow to learn how to get out of the bunker. No one would want to score triple bogeys this often.

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Lastly, a fan said, “@brysondechambeau sorry bro I had to😂.”

As this was a lesson on how to escape the bunker, the fan tagged DeChambeau’s official account to pass the information to him. He might get nervous in the sand after the two major blunders in the first two rounds of the 2026 Masters Tournament.