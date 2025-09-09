Bubba Watson Finally Reveals What Tiger Woods Said That Forced Him To Do Ryder Cup Theatrics

The 2012 Ryder Cup was one of the most iconic events in the history of the Ryder Cups. It has gotten its name, Miracle of Medinah for the right reasons! The Singles Sunday was filled with so much drama that the fans had never seen before. It was one of the most incredible comeback stories by a team, and no one could have imagined the result after looking at what had happened the previous two days. And Bubba Watson gives Tiger Woods a lot of credit for how he and the team performed before the singles round.

Golf Channel shared a video titled Tales From The Ryder Cup dedicated to the 2012 event at Medinah Country Club. During one of the segments, they showcased Team U.S. preparing for the Saturday Four-balls. That’s when Watson popped into the conversation, talking about how he found the motivation to perform exceptionally in the match.

“It was Mr. Tiger Woods who’s the one in the locker room who said, ‘Bubba, you did it in the practice rounds. You’ve got to do it in the competition.’ I said, ‘I can’t!’ I said, ‘You do it,’ he said, ‘I’m not doing it.’ And so, he talked me into it. It was fun. That’s what we should be doing. We should be getting the crowd. These are the lot of people who watch the Ryder Cup. We’re going to play golf. They’re just getting into it,” said Bubba in the video as he revealed how the entire situation played out.

Watson ended up being the star performer on Saturday. He and Webb Simpson beat Justin Rose & Francesco Molinari dramatically with a scoreline of 5 & 4. The win included a lot of showboating from Bubba as he was also trying to keep the American fans entertained while playing at Medinah. Most of the spectators also bought into his theatrics and cheered him on throughout the course.

via Imago Tiger Woods of USA plays out of rough by the 3rd fairway in his morning four ball match with Patrick Reed versus Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari of Europe during day two of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National near Versailles on September 29th 2018 in France (Photo by Tom Jenkins)

However, despite the amazing team effort by Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson, & Co., fate didn’t favor the American side that week. Let’s see what transpired on Sunday, September 30, 2012.

Things took a wild turn for Bubba Watson and Tiger Woods in 2012

Bubba Watson & Tiger Woods’s efforts certainly helped Team U.S. get a huge advantage. Before the Sunday Singles, Team Europe was trailing its rivals by 6-10. They had a tall mountain to climb and needed to rely on individual brilliance to achieve that feat. High on confidence, Watson, Woods, Phil Mickelson, and the other 9 players of the American side were confident that they had the win secured. Unfortunately, they might have let that get to their head a little too much.

In the final round, a young Rory McIlroy led the charge along with veterans like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, and the 2025 Team Europe captain, Luke Donald, for an amazing comeback. All of them won their matches, along with Paul Lawrie, Lee Westwood, and the previously mentioned Justin Rose. That helped the European squad turn things around and cover the 4-point deficit to win by 1 point. Maybe all of Bubba Watson’s showboating might have pumped up the Team Europe dressing room as well.