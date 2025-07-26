Bubba Watson Handed a Reality Check After He Opened Up on Stressful LIV Golf Season

2024 was an outstanding year for LIV Golf. Jon Rahm joined the league and, with his team Legion XIII, quickly took over the spotlight. Their rise pushed former stars like Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC and Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC into the background. But the biggest surprise was Bubba Watson. While others climbed, Bubba struggled — a quiet season for a player who used to shine.

In 2023, Watson was still delivering a few good runs to help his team with points. He finished at 36 in the individual standings. However, a year later, the 2-time Green Jacket winner’s best finish was a T21 at LIV Golf Mayakoba 2024. This year, Watson has performed considerably better and has gotten a couple of top-7 finishes under his belt. He is sitting at 31 with 3 more events to go. But when the 46-year-old was asked about the current situation in LIV Golf, he said, “There’s a lot more stress. 100%! There’s more stress.”

Stress that comes with playing in LIV Golf events is expected. But that’s not what Watson is worried too much about. Looking at the bigger picture, he added, “Not knowing the number, how many guys are without a contract next year… There’s people that are stressed. They’re trying to get top-24. They’re trying to stay in the top 48. There’s a lot of movement. There’s a lot of having to step up, hit great golf shots. Because they know what’s on the line. To be in an elite league like this, they want a contract. They want to be able to play here next year.”

Watson, who is sitting outside the top 24, will certainly be pushing for a better finish himself. But he is certainly safe from relegation, unlike some of his peers who are outside the top 48. The RangeGoats GC captain is also sitting tied at fourth in LIV Golf U.K. after the end of the first round. Another top-of-the-table finish will help push him close to his goal. Despite his current position on the individual standings, his stance on the entire situation seems quite ironic. Especially considering what happened in 2024.

Ironically, as mentioned previously, Watson had a terrible 2024. He finished in 53rd place on the table and was relegated from LIV Golf. Yet, the veteran golfer was retained by RangeGoats GC as they wanted him to continue representing them as their captain. Considering that he still holds that position, he should be the last person to talk about stress due to relegation. That’s exactly why his recent comments about the stress of relegation didn’t sit well with fans. Many were quick to call out the contradiction, and the internet had plenty to say.

The internet sees through Bubba Watson’s facade

The ‘stress’ bit from Bubba Watson really seemed to have triggered the fans. Especially when they all saw how he didn’t pay the price despite getting relegated from LIV Golf last season. On that accord, someone said, “Bubbas bum a** got relegated and saved because he got equity. There’s no stress for him. He can just cash his check and check out.” They believe Watson shouldn’t be the one to comment about the stress someone goes through when faced with relegation. Especially considering that he is not facing the battle this year. Being a captain and a shareholder in LIV Golf also protects Watson from such situations.

Responding to the ‘Elite League’ comment by the RangeGoats GC captain, another comment read, “Don’t they just invite them back after getting relegated? Joke league.” The league does lose a lot of value if it can’t enforce player relegations just because they are captains. Allowing the team to invite Watson back was a vital mistake by Norman. Now Scott O’Neil will have to face the backlash for it.

Pointing out the irony, two of the fans wrote, “He was supposed to be relegated before this year? And he’s still on the tour. What the f**k is he talking about 🤣🤣🤣,” and “He was supposed to be relegated last year wasn’t he 🙄.” Going into the last three events of the season, Watson doesn’t have any particular stress on himself. The RangeGoats GC has also signed a lucrative sponsorship deal with Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers this year. This certainly gives the 2-time major winner more reasons to smile than worry.

One of the followers believes that Bubba Watson has perhaps forgotten how his fortune turned around last year. They commented, “Lol. The jokes write themselves at this point. 100% obtuse to even his own reality,” suggesting that the 46-year-old is oblivious to the fact that the relegation battle doesn’t affect him. His position in LIV Golf is secured, unlike many of his peers.