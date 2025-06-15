‘Call This Off’: Justin Thomas Has Major Complaint About U.S. Open Final Round & Golf Fans Agree

The last few holes at Oakmont Country Club are turning into a nail-biter. With 4 holes to go from the last group, the 2025 U.S. Open has six potential contenders who can still turn things around and grab the win. However, things haven’t been as easy on the fairway as Rory McIlroy made it seem earlier in the day. 54-hole leader, Sam Burns, has given away 5 strokes and is still only 1 stroke away from the top of the board. That’s because everyone is suffering at Oakmont right now, as they have struggled to keep up with the challenges of the course and the terrible weather. That prompted Justin Thomas to share his concerns about the major.

Shocked at looking at his peers fight through the treacherous conditions, Thomas tweeted, “Man…. This course looking a little questionable to play right now.” He seems to suggest that these are not the right conditions for a major golf event should be played in. When asked how difficult it is to play out there right now by one of the fans, he responded, “It’s not a difficulty thing as much as it is unplayable. No place in the fairways to find a dry spot, and you’re not going to drop in the rough. Nobody should be hitting out of a puddle.”

The round was suspended earlier in the day due to concerns of a flash flood. But things resumed not long after as golfers got back on the course with pouring rain. They are spending most of their time under the umbrella except when they are driving or putting. Watching the golfers suffer through the conditions, fans also agreed with what Justin Thomas had to say. One of them responded with, “They need to call this off,” suggesting that the round needs to end for the day and be pushed back to a time when the course is in a better condition.

