Calls Mount Against PNC Championship TV Coverage as Tiger Woods & Charlie Woods’ Absence Felt

The 2025 PNC Championship is action-packed as Matt & Cameron Kuchar have had their foot on the accelerator since the beginning. Everyone else has been trying to chase them, and a few have managed to come close. As we get closer to the closing moments, things are getting intense at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. But the fans haven’t had a great time watching it.

The tournament’s broadcast has not been planned wisely by NBC. They decided to split the live telecast between NBC, the Golf Channel, and Peacock. What’s even worse is that the fans can only catch about an hour or two of the action on one channel before it switches to another channel.

This has been quite frustrating for the fans as they were forced to stay updated with the schedule. It had a negative effect on what is usually an enjoyable and entertaining experience. And the netizens didn’t hold back on sharing their displeasure over it.

In fact, they took over X to reveal just how dissatisfied they are with the experience. Let’s see what they had to say to NBC.

Netizens express their frustration over the bad broadcast of 2025 PNC Championship

Splitting the broadcast of one tournament between multiple channels was never going to work. As one fan stated, “Having to watch the PNC on three different channels during the final round seems a little bit excessive, but maybe that’s just me.”

They showed a couple of hours of the action live in the morning on the Golf Channel before switching to Peacock for an hour and then moving to NBC. As a consumer, no one would accept this.

Instead, they could have opted to cover the entire event on just one of their channels, as one of the fans recommended while venting out at NBC: “@NBCSports hey nbc your coverage of the pnc sucks. How about putting it on one channel vs three. Makes me turn you off.”

Someone also said, “@GolfChannel Every year the coverage of the PNC gets worse. Show the fu***ng golf!” The golf coverage has been quite abysmal in recent years. The broadcast for last year’s Open Championship also received a lot of heat after NBC decided to show more advertisements than golf. They instead chose to watch the major on Sky Sports.