Calls Mount to Punish Scottie Scheffler & Co. Over Unending Delays at WM Phoenix Open

The pros at TPC Scottsdale are in no rush to complete the tournament. That has been cleared after two consecutive rounds of action had to be suspended due to a lack of light. One might blame the bad weather for this, but considering the field size, they had plenty of time to complete the round much sooner. And that has left everyone frustrated.

As PGA Tour Communications tweeted, “The second round of the WM Phoenix Open was suspended at 6:17 p.m. MT due to darkness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t the first instance of the play being suspended during the 2026 WM Phoenix Open. The first round of the event on Thursday had also been suspended early, even though only a little bit of play was left.

As they had tweeted 24 hours prior, “The first round of the WM Phoenix Open was suspended at 6:06 p.m. MT due to darkness. Play is scheduled to resume Friday morning at 8:15 a.m. local time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They didn’t take long to complete the first round on Friday morning. As PGA Tour Communications tweeted, “The first round of the WM Phoenix Open was completed at 8:43 a.m. local time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

However, that caused a delay in the beginning of the second round. It was originally scheduled to begin at 7:20 A.M. (EST).

The suspensions on both days frustrated the golf community. And they pushed the blame for it on the pros for their excruciatingly slow play. Let’s see what the fans had to say about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens blame the pros for causing a round suspension due to slow play in the WM Phoenix Open

The tournament has been nail-biting so far. Scottie Scheffler has struggled to perform after nearly missing the cut. But Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, & Co. did not survive the 1-under par cutline. As tense as the situation is at TPC Scottsdale, fans are still left frustrated by the exhaustingly slow play that is causing delays and suspensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

As one of the fans reported, “122 players in the field and calm conditions and didn’t finish two days in a row? Absurd. Need to start stroking guys. Let’s get serious about pace of play.”

Unlike last week at Torrey Pines, the WM Phoenix Open doesn’t boast a full field of 144 players. Even if the size has increased from 122 to 125 due to Koepka’s inclusion, that is still not enough to cause such long delays to complete rounds. Yet, fans are made to wait longer in the shorter field event than they did for last week’s tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone wrote, “Have you considered encouraging the players to play faster. No frost delays this week. Small field, two tees, how can a bunch of 18 handicappers in foursomes play in 3.5-4 hours and the best players in the world need 6?”

They are essentially comparing Sunday golfers to pros from the PGA Tour. On average, amateur golfers who play the game for fun finish a round in 4-5 hours. Their goal is not to compete, but to complete the 18 holes. Maybe that is the reason they run through the round faster than a pro who calculates every stroke.

Throwing shade at Jay Monahan & Co., a fan said, “So glad we shrunk the fields!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal to shorten the field size was first introduced to increase the pace of play. Even Lucas Glover had criticized the PGA Tour commissioner for hiding behind the pace of play to propose the field change. Now that their plans didn’t work, have Monahan & Co. been exposed by Glover & the community?

A comment read, “Too many shenanigans with this tournament. Just play some f***ing golf.” Someone also wrote, “The pgatour has let this tournament get out of control IMO.”

The 2026 WM Phoenix Open has already been filled with a lot of drama. Fans have seen Scheffler throw tantrums over a poor wedge shot. Spieth also lost his cool when his iron shot didn’t go where he had planned. They are doing everything at TPC Scottsdale except finishing their round on time.