Cameron Young Net Worth 2026: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements, & More

Born in Scarborough, New York, Cameron Young led a promising amateur career before turning pro. Even when he wasn’t earning money, he was considered one of the best golfers in the world. So it was expected that he would earn big paychecks when he eventually joined the PGA Tour. Let’s see how he has fared seven years since receiving his membership.

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Cameron Young’s career earnings and net worth

After a promising start to his career in 2019, Cameron Young received a lot of criticism for being unable to convert his great performances into wins. For the longest time, he remained trophyless on the PGA Tour. He did produce some outstanding results, including a few top finishes in majors. However, none of them led to him lifting the trophy on the Sunday of the event. All that changed on August 3, 2025.

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After 21 top-10 finishes, seven of which were runner-ups, Young finally triumphed at Sedgefield Country Club. He lifted the Wyndham Championship last season to claim his first PGA Tour title. With that, he banked $1,476,000.

That wasn’t the most he had earned in his career. The $2,200,000 he had received from his runner-up finish at the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play was his biggest paycheck prior to that. But still, it was the most he treasured until that point.

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A few weeks later, Young broke the record for his biggest earnings from a single tournament. After a T4 finish in the 2025 TOUR Championship, he took home $2,616,666. At the end of last year, he had already earned $8,789,813. It was the most financially successful year of his career. But that might change this year.

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Young delivered an emphatic performance at Bay Hill Golf Club. He nearly chased down Akshay Bhatia, only to finish at T3 in the end. That helped him make a sweet $1.2 million paycheck. A week later, the 28-year-old turned his fortune around at TPC Sawgrass after he beat one of the toughest fields on the PGA Tour. He captured the PLAYERS Championship title. Winning the $25 million tournament helped him earn $4.5 million.

Finally, the Jupiter resident went to Augusta National to compete for the Green Jacket. Young battled hard with Rory McIlroy, but the Northern Irishman was just too dominant. However, he still managed to finish at T3 once again. That resulted in another $1.08 million in earnings. Five months into 2026, Young has already made $7,694,670 so far. He is already well on his way to breaking his last season’s record.

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Overall, the two-time PGA Tour champion has earned $32,455,266, according to the PGA Tour website. However, his Spotrac profile says he has made $39,257,344. That includes his earnings from bonuses and majors. As per Yahoo! Sports, his net worth is between $17 and $18 million.

Imago PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL – MARCH 15: Cameron Young of the United States answers questions from the media after winning THE PLAYERS Championship on March 15, 2026 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 15 PGA, Golf Herren THE PLAYERS Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260315052126

Now that we know his net worth, let’s look at some of the brands that he is aligned with.

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Brand endorsements and sponsorship deals

Being one of the most promising stars on the PGA Tour, Cameron Young has been able to easily attract some of the biggest brands involved in the golf business. So it’s no surprise that his portfolio has some huge endorsement deals.

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Young is a Titleist guy. He prefers using the clubs of the popular golf kit manufacturer and is often seen sporting their golf bag during PGA Tour events.

His apparel is sponsored by iCapital, an institutional capital network founded in New York City in 2013. They provide alternative investment solutions in the private market. Young wears headgear with the Empower logo on it. Empower is a financial services firm that is also involved in investments.

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Alternatively, he also has Mutual of Omaha under his portfolio. They are insurance providers who work in life, finance, and medicare coverage. Interestingly, Young also has a unique partnership with Major League Baseball. It comes from his connection with Commissioner Rob Manfred, who has known Young’s family for 20 years. Hence, the PGA Tour pro sports the league’s logo on his attire. Lastly, the 28-year-old is also signed with Cisco.