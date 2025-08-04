Cameron Young Shows True Ryder Cup Feelings as He Jumps to 15th Spot in Rankings

Did you witness that, Keegan Bradley? No, we’re not talking about the sigh of relief Cameron Young felt after he finally won a PGA Tour title. His triumph in the 2025 Wyndham Championship was unique, emotional, and absolutely dominating. The 28-year-old decimated the field, and there was no shadow of a doubt that he was going to win the event, even at the beginning of Championship Sunday. Young had a 5-stroke lead going into the final round, and in the end, he won the tournament by 6. And with his first big goal out of the way, the PGA Tour pro knows what he wants next.

In a post-win interview with Amanda Balionis, Cameron was asked what he had to prove to Keegan today after he won in North Carolina. The 1000th unique PGA Tour winner said, “That team is a goal of many of us. I’ve tried to put that in the back of my mind. It is where I see myself in the middle of September after the end of the season.”

Focused on getting his first PGA Tour win first, Young was prioritizing the tournament at hand before worrying about Ryder Cup qualification. But as he confessed, it’s always “in the back of my mind,” whether he is playing in a PGA Tour event or not. Why wouldn’t it be, considering that despite the outstanding form he displayed from 2021 to 2023, Zach Johnson still didn’t pick him for the squad’s trip to Rome, Italy, two years ago. In fact, Young even confessed a few hours ago that he was still bitter about Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler getting picked over him in 2023.

Coming back to the interview, the 28-year-old added, “Obviously, I would love the chance to play. I’ve got some more opportunities to earn my way on the team. If you have to look back at something I’ve done this season, it’s a positive, I think, winning by a few is a good one.” Who wouldn’t love to represent their country in the Ryder Cup? Looking back, Young has had a spectacular season so far. His T4 in the U.S. Open 2025 at Oakmont Country Club was the first sign that he was getting close to regaining his form from his rookie season.

Coming into the Wyndham Championship, he had 4 top-10 finishes this year. Now, a 6-stroke win at Sedgefield, the third biggest margin for a win in 2025, Young would have caught Bradley’s attention. What the Team U.S. captain would find even more intriguing is the fact that the 28-year-old also holds a great record at Bethpage Black. Back in 2017, Young was the first amateur golfer to win the New York State Open on the iconic course by beating Chris DeForest, who was a pro golfer, in the playoffs.

As confirmed by Nosferatu, Cameron Young has risen to the 15th spot on the Team U.S. Ryder Cup leaderboard. But will that be enough for him to be considered by Keegan Bradley for a spot? Let’s take a look at the possible composition for the team.

Can Cameron Young earn a ticket to Bethpage Black?

As things stand, the top 6 of the 2025 Ryder Cup for Team U.S. should include Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, and Russell Henley. Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are too close to the 7th position for their places to be confirmed right now. However, out of the two of them, DeChambeau will still get a favorable vote for Captain’s Pick if he does get pushed out of the automatic qualification spot. Beyond that, Justin Thomas and Ben Griffin have both been quite consistent this year and will add a lot of value to the team.

With Keegan Bradley himself looking for a spot in the team, that only leaves 3 more open places. 8-time PGA Tour champion, Patrick Cantlay, has also received strong support from experts to be included in the squad. With Sam Burns, Collin Morikawa, and Andrew Novak also looking to find a place in the team, Cameron Young will have a tall ladder to climb. However, the 28-year-old can still impress Bradley by delivering strong performances in the FedEx Cup playoffs. That should help him not only rise up the standings but also justify any support he received for a possible pick.