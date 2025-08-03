Cameron Young WITB August 2025 Update: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag Explored

Cameron Young is at the top of the mountain! 54 holes in at the 28-year-old sits comfortably at the top of the table in the 2025 Wyndham Championship. He is 5 strokes away from securing his first PGA Tour win emphatically. And there are very on the field who can chase him down other than Nicolas Echavarria. Everyone else is at least 8 strokes behind him going into Championship Sunday. While Young has been performing consistently in 2025, his run in Greensboro does make us wonder what he is packing in his arsenal for the last PGA Tour event before the playoffs.

Cameron Young believes Titleist will get him his first PGA Tour title

Titles may have evaded Cameron Young in his 3-year stint on the PGA Tour, but he has remained loyal to the Titleist brand all through this time. His entire kit is packed with clubs from the famous brand that has catered to many great champions in the past.

From the tee spot, Young prefers using the Titleist GT2 9° with a D1 SureFit setting. The driver offers the perfect balance of distance and stability. It’s also extremely forgiving on off-center strokes and provides consistent spin and launch control. For $649.99, that’s a lot one can get out of it.

The PGA Tour pro is using the GT3 Fairway Wood. The Forged L-Cup face design ensures no loss in distance on low-face strikes, even from challenging surfaces. The center of gravity of the club is also a bit lower, which allows you to hit the ball not only from the tee zone, but also on the fairway and short-grass roughs. All of this, and it is only priced at $399, according to the Titleist website.

Alternatively, Young’s bag also has a GT2 Hybrid. It has a high-launching power and provides a lot of forgiveness for off-center strokes. Moreover, every stroke also generates a lot of distance. It’s a great hybrid wood to have in your bag for just $329.

When it comes to irons, Young has a variety of options available in his bag. He uses the T200, which provides great distance, consistency, and forgiveness. One of these can also be purchased for $215. He also has the Titleist T100, which is much better at providing ball flight. It’s also priced the same, at $215.

His variety of irons has certainly helped him perform well at Sedgefield Country Club. He has managed to score 6 birdies on par-3s in 54 holes. However, he still needs to use his wedges and putters to ensure he doesn’t make too many errors. Let’s see which clubs he is using to stay on top of his short game.

Finishing in style with the right wedges and putter

Cameron Young carries four different variations of the same wedge in his golf bag. He has the Vokey Design SM10 Wedges 48°, 52°, 56°, and 60°. The SM10s are known to provide an exquisite feel and great control over every stroke. To increase precision and consistency, whether you are hitting from the rough or the dunes. Each of these is worth $189, making the 4 wedges worth $756 in total.

Lastly, to get the ball in the cup, Young uses a Scotty Cameron Putter. The premium design and feel of the club make it an exceptional piece to have for any golfer who is confident on the green. One of these is usually priced between $400-$500. Cameron Young pairs all the clubs up with Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot golf balls, a reliable tool in the kit of many pros.