CBS Reporter’s Personal Chat With PGA Tour Pro Reveals Why the Masters Coverage Blunder Happened

The 2026 Masters Tournament coverage was not as good as fans had hoped. Not that the golf community has ever enjoyed the broadcast that much. The major has always been criticized for ruining the coverage. But this time around, it was quite abysmal, and Kevin Kisner revealed why.

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Joining the Fore Play Podcast, Kisner told the hosts, “Running SiriusXM (PGA Tour Radio) off… I was so f***ing confused the entire time trying to keep up with the behind-the-scenes CBS feed. They’re literally showing [stuff] that I knew happened 10 minutes ago all day long. It was so bad that I texted Colt Knost during the show and said, ‘Do you all ever show a live shot? I’m better off following the app than following your feed.”

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The Masters Tournament website provides live updates of all the action on the leaderboard. They also offer the option for users to stream the content on the website. And Kisner believes that it is better because the CBS feed was incredibly delayed.

He explained that he was commenting on someone taking the second shot on a hole. But buddies messaged him, talking about how great a birdie the player hit. Kisner confessed that the delay for each shot ranged from seven to ten minutes. And he was extremely shocked by it.

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Compared to that, he revealed how his actual workplace, the NBC network, tries to show every shot live. But the CBS broadcast was consistently showing a delayed broadcast. Another incident he talked about was them missing Rory McIlroy‘s chip on the 17th live. They came back to it five minutes later and revealed it as a replay.

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USA Today via Reuters Sep 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Team USA golfer Kevin Kisner hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during a practice day for the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

This is not even the first time the CBS network has been on the receiving end of criticism this week.

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A delayed broadcast is still better than no broadcast at all

No one would be happy about watching the 2026 Masters Tournament on a five-to-ten-minute delay. But they would still prefer it over not getting to watch the Augusta National event at all. Unfortunately, some fans in the United States had to endure that.

Anyone who was expecting to watch the entire 2026 Masters Tournament coverage on Comcast was met with a shocking obstacle. The cable network had a contract disagreement with its broadcast partners, the E. W. Scripps. The CBS network is affiliated with Scripps and uses its services to broadcast the Masters Tournament. However, due to the conflict between Scripps and Comcast, the fans weren’t able to watch the major on Xfinity cable service and DISH Network’s satellite service.

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That caused a lot of havoc as various golf fans took their concerns to social media and criticized Comcast for it. However, there were a few who also questioned the CBS network and Scripps for their poor fan experience.