CEO Scott O’Neil Claims Many PGA Tour Pros to Soon Join LIV Golf Despite OWGR Delay

On the surface, it seems like there is trouble brewing at the LIV Golf headquarters. Brooks Koepka dealt a huge blow by ending his contract a year early. They have been unsuccessful in making their first-choice signings. However, Scott O’Neil is still very confident about the future of LIV Golf going into the 2026 season.

As shared by Tee Times, “#LIVGolf CEO Scott O’Neil on finalizing the rosters ahead of the 2026 season: ‘We’re looking to have the strongest strength of field in the history of LIV this year, if we can close out these last few players to come across, which would be really exciting.'”

It seems that O’Neil is optimistic about LIV Golf bringing in some big stars over the next few days. With only 25 days remaining for the season to begin, he’s hopeful of them making the last few signings they are pursuing. Interestingly, LIV Golf’s status with OWGR also hangs in the balance during this period.

They have been consistently trying to modify their model to get sanctioned by OWGR. On December 30, 2025, O’Neil & Co. announced that they had increased the Promotions Event pathway qualification to the top three candidates to open more gateways into the league. But Trevor Immelman’s office still hasn’t approved their application.

O’Neil has also been trying to sign more top players. They tried to get the likes of Marco Penge, Si Woo Kim, and Max Greyserman into their ranks. All of them were rumored to join LIV Golf in the last couple of months. However, nothing has cultivated out of that yet. Latest reports reveal that Greyserman has supposedly rejected an 8-figure salary offered by the PIF-funded promotion.

As optimistic as he may be, Scott O’Neil has been on a roller-coaster ride over the last few months.

The recent highs & lows for Scott O’Neil and LIV Golf

Scott O’Neil’s first off-season as the CEO hasn’t been as smooth-sailing as he would have expected. It started off on a very positive note when Dustin Johnson extended his stay with LIV Golf after his contract had run out last season.

Then there was the case of Bryson DeChambeau, who always seemed deceptive to the netizens. Speculations of him possibly considering a move away were raised when Brooks Koepka confirmed his exit.

But the Crushers GC captain debunked all the rumors recently after he committed to the 2026 season. However, he still hasn’t re-signed with LIV Golf yet. And his contract is due at the end of this season.

DeChambeau has stated that he would like to continue working with the Saudi-based league. But with his contract still not extended, Scott O’Neil might always be on the edge of his seat.