CEO Scott O’Neil Issues Statement on Brooks Koepka’s LIV Golf Future Amid His Silence

Brooks Koepka seems to be walking on thin ice in LIV Golf. The Smash GC captain didn’t seem eager to renew his contract with the PIF-funded franchise to begin with. Reports stated that he was much more eager to return to the PGA Tour. Now, the LIV Golf CEO’s statement further clarifies Koepka’s position in the league.

In an interview with Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal, Scott O’Neil was questioned about Brooks Koepka’s contract with LIV Golf. O’Neil told Carpenter, “I know you’re not going to want to hear this one, just the individual players, and this goes back to our policy, we’re just going to run it through. So, we haven’t made any announcements on players, but he is signed for 2026.”

His vague response suggests that he was trying to avoid directly answering the question. That makes it seem that the situation between LIV Golf and Koepka is tense at the moment.