brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

CEO Scott O’Neil Issues Statement on Brooks Koepka’s LIV Golf Future Amid His Silence

ByMolin Sheth

Dec 8, 2025 | 8:18 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

CEO Scott O’Neil Issues Statement on Brooks Koepka’s LIV Golf Future Amid His Silence

ByMolin Sheth

Dec 8, 2025 | 8:18 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits

Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year.

Download now
guide_banner

Brooks Koepka seems to be walking on thin ice in LIV Golf. The Smash GC captain didn’t seem eager to renew his contract with the PIF-funded franchise to begin with. Reports stated that he was much more eager to return to the PGA Tour. Now, the LIV Golf CEO’s statement further clarifies Koepka’s position in the league.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In an interview with Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal, Scott O’Neil was questioned about Brooks Koepka’s contract with LIV Golf. O’Neil told Carpenter, “I know you’re not going to want to hear this one, just the individual players, and this goes back to our policy, we’re just going to run it through. So, we haven’t made any announcements on players, but he is signed for 2026.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His vague response suggests that he was trying to avoid directly answering the question. That makes it seem that the situation between LIV Golf and Koepka is tense at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved