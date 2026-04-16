CEO Scott O’Neil to Pull All the Strings to Save LIV Golf If PIF Cuts All Ties – Insider Claims

The reports of the PIF stopping their funding for LIV Golf broke the headlines yesterday. It seemed like it was all over for the Saudi-based league. However, Scott O’Neil tried to debunk the rumors as he promised full support for the 2026 season. So the crew of the No Laying Up podcast brought in Joel Beall to address the situation.

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Beall told the hosts, “In the next week, you will see some sort of announcement from PIF, maybe talking about the transition that they are pulling funding, but they still support LIV. Maybe then you will see some kind of statement from LIV saying they’re looking at other investments.”

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The Golf Digest journalist believes that, based on the current rumors, O’Neil will continue to deny the situation until Yasir Al-Rumayyan & Co. confirm it. That’s mostly because of the ongoing LIV Golf Mexico City 2026 event. However, once it’s out in the open, the LIV Golf CEO will have to accept that they are looking for alternative investment options. But Beall is not too worried about O’Neil’s ability to find a sponsor.

He added, “It’s a good thing to note about O’Neil is that he had fifteen years of experience in the NBA in New York and Philadelphia. There’s a pretty substantial New York Wall Street stable he has built with his time at Madison Square Garden. He also has relationships with Josh Harris and David Blitzer. Those two guys alone could probably fit the bill with LIV. So far, nothing substantial from their end, but he hasn’t been given hard nos either.”

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O’Neil’s credentials as a businessman will certainly prove to be vital for LIV Golf to find new investors. And his connections in the NBA and on Wall Street might help him gain some stability. Of course, O’Neil has worked with Josh Harris and David Blitzer previously.

They are the co-founders of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), who own multiple sports teams like the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), the New Jersey Devils (NHL), and the Washington Commanders (NFL). So they might not be bad investors for LIV Golf as well.

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Unfortunately, Harris and Blitzer are still on the fence about LIV Golf. Beall confirmed that they haven’t accepted a possible strategic investment, but haven’t outright rejected O’Neil as well yet.

Imago Round 2 of the Masters Bryson DeChambeau waits to putt on the 1st green during the second round of the Masters Tournament on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS Augusta GA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1301399 CurtisxComptonx krtphotoslive859044

While it’s uncertain when O’Neil will find a solution, the biggest names in LIV Golf won’t have much to worry.

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Top LIV Golf stars will always have a place to play, even if Scott O’Neil doesn’t find a plan B

With the LIV Golf’s ship possibly sinking, it made some people wonder what will happen to Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. Considering their status in golf, they might not find it difficult to find a job again.

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Rahm already rejected the DP World Tour by refusing to pay their fines. And DeChambeau hasn’t ever explored the European Tour. However, after Brian Rolapp’s statement, they might not worry much.

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Rolapp told Trey Wingo, “I’ve always said on this subject that I’m interested in doing whatever makes the PGA Tour better. Fans want the best players playing together. I’ve always said that from day one when I took the job. Having said that, I don’t know what the circumstances are. Once there’s clarity, we’ll cross that bridge, and we’ll get to it. But we’re clearly not there yet.”

Seems like the PGA Tour CEO’s thoughts have already swayed there. And if the opportunity arises, he won’t mind getting Rahm and DeChambeau back on the Tour. However, the dynamics between the group might be weird considering both of them already rejected a return through the ‘Returning Member Program’ a few months ago.