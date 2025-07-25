Charley Hull & Nelly Korda Leave Lasting Impression on Lottie Woad Amidst Tight Race at LPGA Event

Within a few days, Lottie Woad’s career trajectory took a 360° turn after she finished tied at third in the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. The 21-year-old transitioned from an amateur golfer to a professional and immediately earned her LPGA Tour card. Thus began her journey in the big leagues, competing with the best in women’s golf. She played the first couple of rounds grouped with Charley Hull and Nelly Korda in the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open 2025. And she is already leaving them behind, going into the weekend.

Woad is sitting at the top of the table, 2 strokes clear of Korda and the field after 36 holes. Intrigued by the way her career has kick-started, one of the reporters asked her what it is like to play alongside Charley and Norry at this stage. Inspired by the players around her, Woad replied, “Yeah, it’s been great. Obviously got good crowds as well. Everyone was playing pretty well, so that was nice. Obviously, people I’ve looked up to, so to play alongside them was really cool.”

Korda is certainly one of the biggest and most successful names on the LPGA Tour. Woad would have a lot to learn from her. However, in an interview with the BBC back in April 2025, it was revealed that the young English golfer “looked up to” Hull and her best friend, Georgia Hall, since she was 13 years old. To get the opportunity to not only play alongside both of them, but also to lead against them on Dundonald Links must be a dream come true for her.

Nelly also enjoyed getting the opportunity to play with local stars, Lottie and Charley, on the Scottish course. When asked about the crowd following them around, she said, “I think they’re just very enthusiastic. Obviously, with Lottie and Charley being from close by, they have kind of a home feel here, and they have kind of a home crowd in a sense. So, definitely a good bit of support for them.” The 21-year-old is certainly receiving a lot of love from the crowd in Scotland.

Woad may have received a confidence boost that pushed her to perform better and finish at 12-under 132. Korda was still able to keep up, finishing just 2 strokes behind. However, the world’s #1 confessed that the young star is getting all the attention she deserves because of the brilliant performances she has been putting in. On the other hand, Hull struggled to match the efforts of her groupmates as she ended two rounds on par.

In the end, all three women have made it through the cutline and will play on the weekend. However, it will be Korda and Woad who have a better shot at winning the title. Who can come out on top? Let’s look at their recent performances.

Lottie Woad vs. Nelly Korda; or should we say David vs. Goliath

If this question were asked back in 2024, the answer would have definitely been Nelly Korda. The world #1 was in the form of her life last season. She ran through the competition to win 7 LPGA Tour titles. However, in 2025, Korda has been a mere shadow of herself. In the 11 appearances she has made, she has had 4 top-10 finishes, which include 2 runner-ups. However, the last time she got that close to winning was two months ago in the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. Korda’s last run was a T43 in the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship.

On the other hand, Lottie Woad has come off a T3 in the same major in France a couple of weeks ago. Moreover, she also grabbed a huge win in the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open before her trip to the Evian Resort Golf Club. The Ladies European Tour event featured a strong field that featured both her idols, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall. While Woad may be the David in this scenario, her recent form suggests that she might be the Goliath to Korda’s desperate need to get back to winning ways.