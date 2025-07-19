Charley Hull Comes Clean on ADHD Diagnosis Amid Rough LPGA Patch: ‘Not Everyone’s Brain Works Same’

“It can affect me in a good way because I have a very obsessive personality. So if I need to work on something for my swing, I get it straightaway,” said Charley Hull, revealing in the process that she has been diagnosed with ADHD. She is known for being extremely passionate and driven. It shows in her rigorous workout routine. Hull has stuck by it, claiming that she has figured out how she lets her disorder bring order in her life.

In her recent interview, Charley was asked how she manages her ADHD. Hull told The Icons by Motiversity YouTube channel with Tyler Waye, “I feel like a lot of people play on it. I think, at the end of the day, you just need to understand it yourself. Then think to yourself, it’s not a disadvantage, it’s almost like a superpower.” The LPGA Tour star suggests that she tries to use her ADHD to her advantage to push herself to improve. As she has explained in the past, extreme workout routines and training would have been a lot more difficult to manage if she didn’t have the disorder. However, she still needs to figure out how to get back to winning ways on the LPGA Tour, as it has been 3 years since her last win. She last won the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic.

As Charley continued to explain, “Not everyone’s brain works the same. I found a routine that’s really, really good for me. That’s what works for me, but then some other people with ADHD, like one of my friends, she was saying routine is hard for her. So she has it on the spur of the moment. That’s what works for her. We’re all different as individuals.” ADHD is certainly not the same for everyone. The severity of it is different for every individual, and what aspects of brain activity it affects also differ from person to person.

Speaking of her situation, Hull said, “Now that I’ve been diagnosed with it, I understand things. I can understand when I put myself in certain situations, they don’t agree with me. I’m sometimes like, you go do what you want to do. I’m going to do this. But I’m not being ignorant or selfish. I know what can upset me inside. It’s weird to explain it, but I know it’s them little things that help with it a lot.”

After getting diagnosed with the disorder, it has been easier for Hull to regulate her emotions. She knows what she needs to do to keep her mental peace and not complicate things in her mind. The gym helps her with that. Interestingly, this revelation explains a lot about her recent actions on the course. Let’s see how Charley Hull gave a great example of how she deals with conflicts during a big golf event.

Charley Hull avoids drama, preferring mental peace on the course instead

The golf world was ecstatic when they learned that their three beloved stars, Charley Hull, Nelly Korda, and Lexi Thompson, would be playing in the same group in the U.S. Women’s Open 2025. However, they realized within the first round why these three make a bad pairing. Both Hull and Korda are strictly against slow play. Thompson, however, has had a couple of issues with time on the green. So in the first round of the major, after the Englishwoman was done with her 8th hole, she did something surprising that caught everyone’s attention.

While Lexi was setting herself up to finish the hole, Charley walked herself to the 9th and sat down in the tee zone. The headlines read that Hull was fed up with Thompson’s slow pace of play. However, looking at the situation from a fresh set of eyes now, it could be the fact that she might be just avoiding any issues by staying back on the 8th. In her head, Charley Hull might have told Lexi Thompson, “You go do what you want to do. I’m going to do this.” In the end, neither of them won the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, so the incident didn’t have any major implications. Still, Hull’s recent revelation does help us look at it from a different perspective.