Charley Hull Drops 7-Word Message for Mystery Boyfriend as She Teases Wanting to Expand Family

At 29, Charley Hull is living an amazing life. Somewhat! You see, on the course, her struggles are evident as she is 10 away from 1000 days without a win on the LPGA Tour. But away from the course, she would relive the last few months a 1000 times over based on the beautiful updates she keeps sharing. What’s keeping her busy? It’s her mystery boyfriend who started appearing on her stories since late 2024, face covered with emojis and all. And her latest statement suggests that she is ready to take things to the next level.

Hull is happy, enjoying the blossoming relationship.. He has been incredibly supportive about her career, as she stated, he would like to see her at the top of the table again. She still hasn’t revealed who he is, but in a recent interview with Hope Barnett, Hull did give the fans a peek at how far she and her boyfriend have come. After a short round of conversation with Hope about the course, Charley was asked if she was still working out hard to prepare for the major. That’s when she gave the exciting scoop.

“I haven’t been to the gym too much lately. When I go to the gym, I lose loads of weight, and I’ve lost 3 or 4 kgs (6.6 – 8.8 pounds), which I’m happy with. I’ve been doing a bit of running, just kind of everything in moderation,” she said, revealing her workout schedule. She also added, “My sister just had a baby, so I’ve been up there with the baby.” While it’s not clear which of her sisters is pregnant, it’s common for Hull to spend time with her nephews. But this time it was different as she also had another reason to be around her newborn niece or nephew.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Continuing to elaborate on the situation, Hull confessed in 7 words that she is “getting my practice in for the future,” suggesting that she is preparing for a baby of her own. This hints that Hull is looking forward to having kids of her own. Maybe not right now, possibly not shortly as well, but for her to admit this suggests that her relationship is going really well. Possibly, she even had the conversation with her secret boyfriend. Nothing has been revealed yet, but everything seems promising and exciting.

AD

via Imago Image Courtesy: Charley Hull, Instagram

Having said that, that’s not all Charley Hull had to say about the progress of her relationship. She also shared more details about the latest member of the Hull family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Did Charley Hull’s sister give birth to a girl or a boy?

As mentioned, Charley Hull has often posted pictures with two of her nephews. She had even gone out with one of them and her father in the last few weeks of 2024 as they enjoyed a dinner together. So far, she hasn’t talked about having any nieces. And in the interview with Hope, she confirmed that she doesn’t have any nieces still.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking about her family, Hull was asked, “Is it a boy or a girl?” The English golfer promptly replied, “I’ve got three nephews now. So, I’ve got… My oldest nephew is 24. My other nephew, Ralphie is 4 and then new born as well, two weeks old.” Seems like the Hull household is packed with boys, and Charley is getting to be the cool aunt to all of them. Barnett had a smile on her face after she learned about Hull’s new nephew as she responded with, “That’s so exciting. I have two nephews, so it’s the best thing being an aunt,” receiving a nod of approval from the LPGA Tour pro.

While she may be enjoying her time as an aunt, fans would still be excited to watch Charley Hull as a mother. But long before that, the internet is still keenly waiting for the LPGA star to reveal who her boyfriend is!