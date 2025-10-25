Charley Hull Finally Shares the Extent of Her Painful Injury That Almost Disrupted Her Game at $2M LPGA Event

Will the World team be short of one player at the International Crown 2025? Lydia Ko & Charley Hull have been absolutely magnificent so far in the tournament. Apart from the small hiccup on day three, they have been untouchable, sealing a spot in the Semifinals with the highest points in Pool B. However, after qualifying for the knockout stage, Hull made a revelation that might concern Ko & Co.

Hours after completing her second round on Friday, the English pro interviewed with Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols. That’s when she revealed, “Yesterday, my back was really bad, but today it’s been fine. It could be the way I walk, the way I sit, anything. I’ve got spinal scoliosis. I’ve got a bend in my back that we didn’t know about. I’ll show you. (Pulls out a scan.) Can you see that joint is normal? That joint is double the size over the wear of the years. See that big white thing there? That’s a cyst. And that little white one, that’s a cyst there. So, that’s what’s happening.”

After constant back issues, Hull was recently diagnosed with spinal scoliosis. That took her by surprise, as even she wasn’t aware she was suffering from it. Since then, the fashionista has been avoiding strenuous activities that might harm her further. While she has still been playing golf regularly, the 29-year-old has really cut down on her exercise routine. And she gave a quick recap of the issues she had already addressed a few weeks ago.

“I can’t do anything (at the gym) at the minute at all because of my ankle and my back. I’m going to be out a few months, but I quite like the rest. I’m eating healthy. Because I haven’t been to the gym, I’m 10 kilos (22 pounds) lighter than I was at this time last year. But I prefer my body shape when I don’t go to the gym. I hate doing weights because I get quite big. As long as I can start running in a few months time, that will be fine. But I’ll never be allowed to lift a weight again because of my back. Bands and Pilates is the best way to go … and running.”

Hull, who is known for pushing her limits to reach her goals, is not working out as much anymore. Her avid fans never would have thought they would ever see this day. But the world #5 is eager to focus on her recovery. That means she has completely cut down on her rigorous routine that once left fans concerned, as they advised her not to injure herself.

As difficult as it might be, Charley Hull is still sticking to it as she is always planning for long-term goals.

That means it’s important for her to recover and focus on her golf more than her exercise routine at the moment. Speaking of which, how has the English diva been performing recently? Let’s look at her form in the course to understand her progress with the club.

Charley Hull pushes through with strong performances

To say that Charley Hull has had an impressive season in 2025 would be an understatement. She has been absolutely phenomenal on the golf course this year, delivering consistent performances in every tournament. Apart from a few misses, Hull has been on fire in nearly every event she has played in. She came close to winning her first major, that too on home soil, after she finished as the runner-up in the AIG Women’s Open. Only a few days later, Charley ended her three-year winless streak by capturing the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Currently playing in the 2025 International Crown in South Korea, Charley Hull has been one of the top performers for Team World. She and Lydia Ko won two out of three four-ball round-robin matches in Pool B for their squad. Now in the semifinals, the Englishwoman is set to face off against Australia’s Hannah Green in a singles match.

If they continue their great run, then fans will certainly see them progress to the finals. However, Team World’s biggest obstacle will be the undefeated American side. Having said that, this will be the best opportunity for Hull to win the International Crown with a strong team after finishing as the runner-up with England in 2018.