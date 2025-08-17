Charley Hull Honors Her Father on His Birthday With Heartwarming Tribute: ‘Best Dad in the World’

Away from all the glam and glory, fans know Charley Hull loves nothing more than to spend time with her family. She has often shared pictures of her sisters, nephews, and the rest of her family whenever she goes out with them. Most recently, the English golfer was seen attending the baby shower of her youngest nephew, who was born only a few weeks ago. And now, the 29-year-old shared another story celebrating her father’s birthday.

Charley Hull’s father, Dave, just turned a year older, and honoring her beloved dad, she shared a picture of him in her story with a beautiful caption. “Happy birthday to the best dad in the world. I love you so much & grateful for everything you do for me. I wouldn’t be the person that I am today if it wasn’t for you,” she wrote. For those who aren’t aware, Charley is very close to her father. She even spent the 2024 Christmas holidays with Dave and his friends at a local pub.

Dave and Charley’s mom, Babienka, got separated when the LPGA Tour star was still young. The two had children of their own from their relationships after the divorce. That’s how Hull got her two half sisters. Despite being half sisters, they are pretty close to each other and often enjoy family outings together. The fact that her father still kept the family intact despite the separation is probably one of the reasons Hull is so close to him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Image Source: Charley Hull’s Instagram

AD

This is not the first time the 2x LPGA Tour champion has shared pictures of her father on her Instagram account. Dave Hull has appeared on his daughter’s Instagram before as well!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Charley Hull shares beautiful moments with her father on Instagram

Today, Charley Hull shared quite a few pictures of herself with her father. Apart from his solo wish post, she posted a snap from her youth when she and Dave sat in a park with all her trophies placed on top of the English flag.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hull was considered a star from a very young age. Her dad played a major role in her involvement in the sport as she introduced it to her at the age of two. Dave also pushed her to excel in the sport at a very young age. Alternatively, Hull also shared another picture of herself with her dad and one of her young nephews.

Back in late December 2024, Charley also went out for a family dinner with her dad and one of her nephews to celebrate the holidays. The trio shared a couple of pictures, which Hull posted on her Instagram. More recently, after shooting her career-best low score of 63, Charley Hull admitted that it was her father, Dave Hull’s, advice about believing in her game that helped her gain the motivation to go out there and trust her driver.