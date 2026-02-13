Charley Hull Makes Feelings Clear About Rory McIlroy’s Stance on Women’s Five Majors

Rory McIlroy doesn’t like the idea of The PLAYERS Championship earning the status of the fifth major. And when he revealed his stance, he advised the fans to switch to women’s golf if they want to watch five majors being played every season. Well, Charley Hull had the perfect response for her fellow European pro.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

She told Bunkered‘s Josh Lees, “I’m very happy having five majors. It’s one more chance to win than the men!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hull has been eager to perform well in the majors recently. She nearly captured the AIG Women’s Open title last season after pushing Miyū Yamashita to her limits. That helped her grab another runner-up finish in a major, the fourth of her career. Still searching for her first major win, it’s understandable why Hull would want more opportunities to play in the biggest events in women’s golf.

Only 29, Hull still hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. She did confess to looking forward to a future of settling down and having kids. But the three-time LPGA Tour champion hasn’t revealed when she might do that. And until then, her fine form might help her reach new heights in her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Hull has been on a remarkable run recently. Apart from the T2 in the Women’s Open, she also got a T4 in The ANNIKA. Even though it was an unofficial event, Hull also managed to grab a T2 in the Grant Thornton Invitational with her partner. Lastly and most importantly, she broke her winless streak at Maketewah Country Club after winning the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

So while McIlroy might view a fifth major unfavorably, Hull is quite eager to take advantage of it. In fact, it won’t come as a surprise if she manages to finally break the curse and win her first major in the near future.

That said, Hull & Co. didn’t always have the luxury of five majors on their calendar. Let’s understand when the schedule changed for the LPGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charley Hull has a lot more benefits than Annika Sorenstam did over a decade ago

At present, Charley Hull and the other LPGA Tour stars play five major events every year. However, until 2012, they only had four tournaments per season: the Kraft Nabisco Championship, the LPGA Championship, the U.S. Women’s Open, and the Women’s British Open. However, another major was added to the calendar in the 2013 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The French major, the Evian Amundi Championship, was previously a co-sanctioned event between the LPGA Tour and the LET. However, it was turned into a major from 2013 onwards.

Alternatively, the Kraft Nabisco Championship changed sponsors and was renamed to the Chevron Championship. The Women’s British Open was turned into the Women’s Open, and the LPGA Championship was renamed to the Women’s PGA Championship. But no other major changes were made to those majors that might affect the likes of Charley Hull & Co.