Charley Hull Opens Up on ‘Traumatic’ Divorce from Ex-Husband for the First Time Ever

Charley Hull broke many hearts when she got married. But her divorce after four months shocked many more people, as the couple seemed to be really happy at one point. Even though many questioned her decision to tie the knot with a man 14 years older than her, MMA fighter John “Ozzie” Smith.

Gabby Herzig shed light on the issue as she convinced Hull to discuss the topic for the first time. And she didn’t hold back.

“I could go back and say, I wish it never happened, but I actually feel like I’m glad it happened because it makes me the person I am today,” Hull confessed as she understands that the experience moulded her strong character today.

“You’ve got two choices in life: bad things can make you weak, or they can make you stronger. And you definitely want to be stronger.”

The Englishwoman definitely came out strong from the experience. Not only in terms of physical strength, which is clearly visible. But her incredible fortitude has helped her conquer what might be impossible for others. Even during her triumph at TPC River’s Bend, Hull admitted that she fought through pain in the first round of the event.