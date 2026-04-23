Charley Hull Reveals Her Father ‘Snapped Every Single Golf Club’ After She Crossed the Line

Stories of a pre-teen Charley Hull being compared to Tiger Woods are quite popular on the internet. The English pro also stated that she didn’t like being compared to Woods. But at seven, she was already hitting laser-sharp stingers on the fairway like him. But she got punished for it after her father caught her aiming at the wrong target.

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Hull joined the Vanity Index Podcast to confess, “My dad snapped every single golf club in my bag. My dad is not a pushy parent. But he doesn’t like disrespect. Obviously, I disrespected my coach. I said ‘sorry,’ and it backfired on him because he had to go out the next day and buy me a brand new set of golf clubs.”

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Hull’s father has played a huge role in raising her to be a golfer. Dave Hull is a scratch golfer himself, and he was the one who trained his daughter in the sport at a young age. But raising her to be a respectful person is also his responsibility.

The LPGA Tour star also wouldn’t go against her father. She is pretty close to him, as she has often expressed on social media. One of the first things she did after the 2024 season ended was to take out her father and nephew for dinner. She also celebrated her dad’s birthday with an Instagram story and called Dave the “best dad in the world.”

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But what did Hull do to infuriate her father so much?

“Being seven years old, I had my own mind. We used to go to Kettering Golf Club, and you had to hit your own balls and then pick them up. One day, I wasn’t listening to Kevin (her coach). Kevin told me off, saying, ‘If you don’t listen to me, you’re not going to get anywhere.’ I didn’t like someone telling me off,” she shared.

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“I remember having a 7-iron in my hand. I remember seeing Kevin 30 yards away from me. And I was in a grump because he told me off. I start hitting these low-stinging 7-irons at Kevin. He’s running across the field saying, ‘Dave, stop your daughter.’ I got really told off when I got home.”

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Frustration got the better of a 7-year-old Hull, and her dad made her realize what boundaries she couldn’t cross. Either way, at that age, if she was able to hit stingers accurately aimed at her youth coach, Kevin Theobald, then it’s no surprise that she turned into a multiple-time LPGA Tour champion.

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That said, Hull has grown much calmer over the years. So much so that she finds a silent and passive-aggressive way to vent when she’s frustrated.

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Charley Hull’s silent aggression speaks louder than the stingers she hit at 7

Playing the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Charley Hull was paired in a dream group alongside Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson. All eyes were on the three superstars of women’s golf, so a majority of the fans witnessed what happened on the 8th hole.

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Hull had already completed the hole and was waiting for her groupmates to do the same. However, Thompson couldn’t keep up with her as she was taking too long to make the putt. Probably frustrated with having to wait, Hull walked herself down the 9th hole and sat around the tee box.

Her silent protest led to a lot of debate in the community about Thompson’s pace of play. Later, Hull also expressed her feelings about slow play without directly pointing at Thompson.