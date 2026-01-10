Charley Hull Reveals She’s Making Same Radical Change Tiger Woods Did 28 Years Ago

Essentials Inside The Story Charley Hull is working on a major technical change, something which even the great Tiger Woods did at one point of his career.

The change follows a year during which Hull has been laid low by injuries.

How did Hull perform during her friendly game against Jason Day?

Malbon ambassadors Charley Hull and Jason Day joined forces for a round of golf. Hosted by the PGA Tour and the Grant Thornton Invitational, they played on the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Their collaboration on The Lads YouTube channel led to some interesting conversations. At one point, Hull discussed the changes she has been making to her game in recent times. Notably, she’s following the same route as Tiger Woods.

Hull told Day, “I can’t turn much. [So] we just completely changed my swing. Not changing my swing, but working on straightening my legs because I realized I can turn more with that. But it feels really weird. This is my first time doing it on the golf course.”

The LPGA Tour star hasn’t been the same ever since she suffered a back injury in July 2025. It happened while she was lifting a heavy box, and she tore a muscle. Interestingly, Hull had also sustained an ankle injury last year after she tripped over at the Centurion Club. As such, it’s interesting that she’s relying on her legs to resolve the issues with her back while swinging.

Notably, straightening the legs on the downswing does allow her to get a full range of motion with her swing. Had she continued to squat on the follow-through, she would have put a lot of pressure on her back after every stroke.

Clarifying this, Hull added, “I’ve always had this thing since I was younger. I squat a lot with my legs before I take it back. I get the feels when you get more into them, the more you back up. Just working on straightening my legs and getting deeper. Obviously, it’s hard to get deeper with my back being sore.”

As she admitted, she has maintained the same routine for a while. As such, changing it suddenly has been taxing. But Hull is working hard to ensure she’s straightening her legs on the downswing. In fact, she also confessed to Day that she’s working on changing her swing at the moment.

Interestingly, Woods also saw the flaws in his swing that were limiting his ability to deliver the best results.

Only a few years into his PGA Tour career, Woods admitted, “I had struck the ball great that week, but by my standard, I felt I had gotten away with murder.”

His former coach, Butch Harmon, revealed that the Big Cat understood that he couldn’t play consistently with his old swing. So, he worked tirelessly to alter over a two-year period from 1997 to 1999.

That changed the trajectory of Woods’ career and the amount of success he achieved after it. Could Hull also follow the same route and start winning more titles on the LPGA Tour? It will be interesting to see the impact her new swing will have on her career.

Imago Image Credit : Imago

With all odds stacked against her, Charley Hull had a mountain to climb at the Tiburon Golf Club. So how did she perform in her friendly round of golf against Jason Day?

Charley Hull puts her new swing to the test against Jason Day

“Let me say it. Charley’s flown from the U.K. She has driven two hours from Miami. She hasn’t done any practice. She’s battling an injury, and she’s changing her swing. There’s so much going against her right now. Hats off to Charley to do all of this for The Lads. It’s amazing,” Jason Day said before Charley Hull teed off on the 12th hole at the Tiburon Golf Club.

The odds were truly against her, but Hull stood tall on the course. She played through the 18 holes with Day and shared intriguing stories from her life. And she didn’t hold back on her swing as well, often reflecting on how odd it feels to keep her legs straight on the downswing.

Despite going 3 down at one point, Hull gave Day a tough fight till the end. She lost, but only by 1 stroke at 1 down. If this is the kind of result she’s producing while still practicing her swing, she’ll be a force to be reckoned with in the next few years. Maybe she might even end up winning a major after getting four runner-up finishes since 2016.