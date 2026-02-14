Charley Hull’s Unfiltered Confession After Banking $750,000 With 9th Career Win Speaks Volumes

At the end of the third round, it didn’t seem like Charley Hull was in pole position to claim victory. She was sitting a few positions down the leaderboard playing the $5 million LET event. However, the English pro made an incredible comeback on Saturday to claim the $750,000 paycheck for herself. And she couldn’t be more delighted about it.

As Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek tweeted, “Charley Hull wins in Saudi. Her immediate reaction: “Least that will pay my house off now!” Hull wins $750,000. She started the day three back and birdied six of her last eight holes to card a final-round 65.”

Hull had finished the third round at T11, three strokes away from the top of the leaderboard. With the defending champion, Jeeno Thitikul, not playing, she had a little less competition to face at the Riyadh Golf Club. But Rio Takeda and Hye-Jin Choi weren’t making it easy for her to chase them down.

However, Hull turned things around in her favor on Saturday, February 14, 2026. That helped her claim her ninth career win across multiple leagues. It is her fifth Ladies European Tour title. Towards the end of the 2025 season, Hull had claimed the Kroger Queen City Championship to win her third LPGA Tour title. Alternatively, she has also won the 2020 Rose Ladies Series hosted by Justin Rose and his wife.