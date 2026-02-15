Charley Hull Says ‘Sorry’ as She Copies Exactly What PGA Tour Veteran Did With His $1.7M Trophy

Charley Hull has won big at Riyadh Golf Club this week. No, we’re not talking about the prize money. The $750,000 paycheck is certainly bigger than what she could have earned at Lake Nona last week. But we’re talking about the humongous trophy that she was presented with after winning the 2026 PIF Saudi Ladies International. And she plans to make some major changes at home to ensure it’s properly displayed. And she has taken inspiration from Justin Rose’s Instagram for it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When asked about the renovations at her home, Hull told the media, “I took a picture and video of this trophy straight away and sent it to the carpenter to make sure the trophy cabinet’s bigger.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I saw Justin Rose post his trophy cabinet on Instagram the other week, and I was like, right, that’s my inspiration. Can you make me exactly that same trophy cabinet? So sorry, Justin. I’ve copied your trophy cabinet. But it’s legendary; it looks so good. Now it’s going to look nice with this one (the PIF Saudi Ladies International title) in it.”

Days after winning the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open and a $1.72 million paycheck, Rose shared a picture of his trophy cabinet on Instagram. It included all his titles, including the one he secured at Torrey Pines. Rose also had his golf kit leaning on the wall to the left of the cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post was captioned, “Lovely being back home for a few days with the family… @farmersinsopen 🏆 in place!! Long run coming up in the 🇺🇸 till the @themasters Next stop a favourite @attproam 👌🏽 #Team🌹.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The two English pros share a great dynamic with each other. Notably, they had teamed up to play the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational. The 45-year-old has also acknowledged the LPGA Tour star for her efforts to give back to the sport. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Hull isn’t shying away from confessing about stealing ideas from her senior golfer.

Having said that, the three-time LPGA Tour champion has been quite honest about her takes on golf in recent times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charley Hull responds to Rory McIlroy over the fifth major debate

Rory McIlroy wasn’t particularly happy with the idea of The PLAYERS Championship receiving the status of the fifth major. He explained that he was a traditionalist and preferred having a four major calendar. But he ended up driving women’s golf into the situation while pushing the narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Irishman told the media, “If you want to see what five major championships look like, look at the women’s game. I don’t know how well that went for them.”

There was certainly no reason to drag the LPGA Tour into the conversation. But once McIlroy had done so, Charley Hull also thought of an appropriate response for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

She told Bunkered‘s Josh Lees, “I’m very happy having five majors. It’s one more chance to win than the men!”

While Hull hasn’t won a major so far, she does have five top-3 finishes in the marquee events. She will definitely be looking to end the drought soon and add another iconic trophy to her future cabinet.