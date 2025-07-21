Charley Hull Still Bothered by ‘Female Tiger Woods’ Tag After Shutting Down Comparison Years Ago

“Not everyone’s brain works the same,” Charley Hull said as she described how she is able to deal with her ADHD better. But that message also applies to the way pros approach golf. Like Michelle Wie West, who thought it was wise to follow Tiger Woods‘s footsteps and train as hard as possible. She ended up regretting it as it shortened her career. Nelly Korda is also pushing herself to compete with the record of her idol. That led to her capturing 7 LPGA Tour wins in 2024. However, Hull knew that she didn’t want to be compared to Woods from a very young age.

A 10-year-old Hull was walking the fairway for an interview. She had already impressed everyone enough to draw comparisons with the Big Cat. However, when the young Englishwoman was asked about that, she replied, “I want to be my own person, really, because people say you’re the new Tiger Woods. And I think, yeah, whatever, but I want to be myself.” At an age when junior players get excited about being compared to legends, Hull has the maturity to understand that she has to find her own path in golf. Now 29, the English golfer reflected on what she said back then in a recent interview.

In an episode of The Icons by Motiversity, Tyler Waye asked her how she stayed her authentic self despite being considered the ‘female Tiger Woods’. Hull replied, “I don’t know, really. I generally think I’m just me. I just am me. Everyone’s gonna make mistakes in life. Today’s news, if there’s bad news about you, it is going to be tomorrow’s fish and chip paper. That’s the way you’ve got to look at it. It’s not going to be bad forever. So if you just be yourself instead of being someone else, and then you forget who you are.”

Great words of wisdom by Hull. As she explains, pretending to be someone else will only do her more damage than good. Especially having the celebrity status that she does, having a persona would only complicate her life further. Instead, Hull is unapologetically herself, and she receives a lot of love for it. In fact, the 2-time LPGA Tour champion is the second most followed golfer in the world behind Lexi Thompson. And she gives credit to her family for helping her develop such an attitude.

“I just am who I am. I think I’ve got my family to thank for that. We’re all pretty similar. Even my nephew. He’s 4 years old and he’s… You can talk to him like he’s a 20-year-old and he has banter. He’s got good crack (jokes). He’s a good laugh. It’s amazing. I think I’ve just got a really good family around me,” she added. Hull has three nephews, Dylan, Ralph, and her sister recently had another baby who should only be a few weeks old. While Dylan is closer to Charley’s age, Ralph is the middle nephew who seems to receive a lot of love from her. He has featured in a few Instagram posts of the LPGA Tour star.

Coming back to the interview, the amount of confidence and belief Charley Hull has in herself is truly commendable. And perhaps, she knows just how to push herself enough to keep competing despite dealing with ADHD every day. Despite that, the Englishwoman does have a few qualities that can still be compared to Tiger Woods.

How is Charley Hull still a lot like Tiger Woods?

One thing that Michelle Wie West would always regret about being compared with Tiger Woods was that she let it get to her. And that made her push herself to train as intensely as the big cat. Only recently did she confess that she shouldn’t have been ‘training like a man’ to achieve the same success as her idol. However, Charley Hull is a different kind of beast when it comes to training.

While Hull and Woods may have completely different training routines, what the LPGA Tour star does might be considered a bit too extreme by the legend as well. She has been pushing herself constantly throughout the year to achieve her fitness goal. One of her targets has been to run a 5k within 20 minutes, and she has been gradually progressing towards achieving it since the beginning of 2025. Charley Hull has also been following an extreme workout regimen that has immensely improved her overall fitness. While she may not be doing it to become better at golf like Tiger Woods, she’s just as passionate about reaching her milestones, just like Mr. T.