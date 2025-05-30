Charley Hull’s Ex-Coach Reveals Why It Got ‘Tougher’ for Her to Handle Lexi Thompson Amid Rumored Tension

Only yesterday, there were reports that Charley Hull was frustrated with Lexi Thompson. Playing in the same group together alongside Nelly Korda, the two had polar opposite approaches to completing the par-4 8th hole. Known for completing her rounds quickly, Hull packed up after scoring a par as soon as possible. On the other hand, Thompson was seen taking her sweet time to calculate every stroke before sinking the ball for a birdie.

Amid the semi-retired golfer’s decision-making process, Hull was seen walking towards the 9th hole. Minutes later, fans saw her comfortably sitting on the grass in the tee zone, waiting for Thompson to complete her hole. That started the rumors that there was tension between the two groupmates, and the reason behind it was the 30-year-old’s slow pace of play. In response to the allegations, Hull’s former trainer debunked the claims that she was trying to revolt against her playing partner.

Jamie Greaves tweeted, “Timeline seems to be filled with this today. Think many are reading way too much into it. When I trained Charley, one of the hardest parts was getting her to take any rests/ breaks. She likes to always be on the go and obviously has talked about her ADHD. She plays fast and likes to get on with things, that’s obvious. Majors, particularly US Opens, which are often played at super slow pace of play, are tougher for her than many others. I would imagine this is just a coping strategy.”

According to him, what Hull was seen doing at Erin Hills Golf Course in the first round was taking a break. The Englishwoman is famous for her rigorous exercise and fitness routine. In fact, fans have often shown concern about how hard she trains. She also pushes the limit in an attempt to complete the round as soon as possible while on the fairway. For her to catch a break after a few rounds was more pleasing than anything. While Hull herself hasn’t commented on the issue yet, there are chances that “It can be both,” a silent protest against Thompson’s slow play and a moment of peace, as one fan pointed out.

Hull has been quite vocal about the slow play issue. In fact, even Korda has spoken up against it in the past. Let’s see what they had to say.

Charley Hull proposes harsh penalties for slow-playing golfers

Using her voice as a famous athlete, Charley Hull vented out her frustration against the abysmal pace of play practiced by some of her peers. After the second round of the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, the Englishwoman mentioned, “If you get three bad timings, every time it’s a tee shot penalty, if you have three of them, you lose your Tour card instantly.” With the fear of losing their LPGA Tour cards, golfers would automatically start playing faster. Korda also agreed with her rival as she also commented, “Honestly, I despise slow play,” and she “can’t stand it.”

Interestingly, the LPGA Tour has been able to handle the pace of play issue much better than Jay Monahan & his team. Despite the absence of a full-time commissioner since Mollie Marcoux’s departure, they have been handing out stroke penalties to their players for breaking the pace of play rule. They have been so impressive that Monahan was asked to learn a thing or two from them. Whether Lexi Thompson faces the same consequences for Charley Hull’s actions at Erin Hills Golf Course is yet to be seen.