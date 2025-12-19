Charlie Woods Once Left Justin Thomas Speechless With Trash Talk at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas always enjoyed a good banter on the course. Despite the 18-year age gap between them, they got along really well and often pull pranks on each other. That’s what got him close to Charlie Woods as well. In fact, they shared such a good dynamic that Charlie didn’t shy away from pulling a prank of his own on Justin.

Back in the 2020 PNC Championship, Thomas drove his ball into the bunker at the 13th. As Woods was walking ahead of him, he took the opportunity to leave a special note for him beside the ball.

One Thomas reached the ball, he reached his ball that was dug deep into the sand, and he picked up the piece of paper that read “Draw Hole!” Woods is essentially telling the two-time major winner that he made the wrong kind of swing that led to the ball landing in the bunker.

The video then shifted to Woods, who was seen tipping his hat to Thomas, confirming that he had left the note for him. As the commentators stated, even the PGA Tour pro had to admit that it was next-level trash-talking from Woods.

However, it was Thomas who ended up having the last laugh. He and his father, Mike Thomas, won the 2020 PNC Championship that year. On the other hand, Charlie Woods and Tiger Woods finished seventh on the leaderboard.

Justin Thomas may have lost the battle of wits back in 2020 against Tiger Woods’ son. But he was still able to get one over another legend’s son. And the young amateur golfer recollected the incident recently.

Justin Thomas turns from a victim into a prankster

During a recent episode of the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Annika Sorenstam and her son, Will McGee, joined for an interview preceding the 2025 PNC Championship. They were talking about their past experiences in the tournament. McGee mentioned how he has enjoyed playing on the course and has a lot of fond memories on it.

The hosts weren’t having it as they pushed the 14-year-old to share more details about his favorite moments. That’s when Sorenstam stepped in to ask him to share details about an interaction he had with a 2-time major winner.

As McGee stated, “I remember it was super windy that day. After the round, we went to go hit balls, and I see Justin Thomas walking by. It’s always cool to see a star like him walking by. He just came up, put a golf ball in my pocket, and told me to not fly away. He was making fun of me to put on weight and stuff.”

McGee was still quite young when the incident happened. And understandably, he wasn’t as well-built or tall. So Thomas suggested that the ball would act as an anchor to keep him from flying away during the strong wind on the course where they were practicing. The jab made him and his mom, Sorenstam, laugh as they understood it was all said in good humor. But it shows that Justin Thomas can also pull his weight when it comes to trash-talking when he needs to.