Charlie Woods’ Nightmare Stretch Continues After Brutal US Open Qualifier Loss

Tiger Woods‘ son is nowhere close to his performance from last season. He had even won the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational with 15-under par. But after poor finishes at the Terra Cotta Invitational and the U.S. Open this week, his chances of defending the Team TaylorMade Invitational title look slim.

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As per the AJGA website, Charlie Woods has managed a 1-over par after two rounds of action. He is sitting at T22 on the leaderboard, 13 strokes behind Bodie Brumlow. With only 18 more holes to go, it will be impossible for him to turn things around and retain the championship.

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Woods is currently 13th in the Rolex AJGA rankings. A win here would have helped him easily jump into the top-10. However, it’s uncertain where he will land on the leaderboard at the Pelican Golf Club and in the AJGA rankings after tomorrow.

The 17-year-old has been experiencing a lot of disappointing moments lately. A few weeks ago, he narrowly missed out on an enormous opportunity. Woods was playing at the 2026 U.S. Open Final Qualifying at Eagle Trace Golf Club. Winning it would have guaranteed him a spot in the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club field in June. Even an alternate spot was up for grabs. However, he missed the shot at it by one stroke.

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He also didn’t perform well in the 2026 Terra Cotta Invitational. After shooting a 79-71-69, Woods got a 3-over par to finish 42nd on the leaderboard. Fortunately, he has maintained his AJGA rank thanks to a few good finishes. Still, he will look to improve on his form now, especially since this will be his last year at the junior level. From February 2027, Woods will turn 18 and start playing as an amateur golfer.

However, Woods may have to deal with some other problems first. And they might not be coming from home.

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Charlie Woods might face scrutiny as the son of Tiger Woods

Things must not be great at the Woods household after everything that happened with Tiger Woods lately. The 82-time PGA Tour champion has been involved in a legal battle after his accident in Florida in March 2026. He is currently back in Zurich, Switzerland, to rehabilitate.

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However, the legal proceeding against him back in Florida hasn’t concluded yet. His lawyers are still representing him back home, and the media are still looking for answers. Charlie Woods must have answered questions about his father’s absence during this period. Maybe that could have been a major distraction to his career on the fairway and mounting pressure on him.

However, during this time, Justin Thomas extended his support, asking the 17-year-old if he could train him.

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“I wanna be if he wants me to be. I wanna help in any way I can. The shots that he can hit, a lot of guys on Tour can’t hit. He’s very, very impressive, and I’m rooting for the best,” Thomas told the media, per reports.

Having a two-time PGA Championship winner by his side could certainly help Charlie’s game.