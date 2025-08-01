Charlie Woods WITB August 2025 Update: Golfer’s Equipment at Junior PGA Championship Explored

He has a history to write with every step he takes. Being the son of Tiger Woods might not be that easy. But Charlie Woods is taking strong strides towards building his own legacy in golf as he navigates through the junior division. The emphatic win at the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational proved that he has what it takes to deliver amazing results. He may have been broke, but his ace in the 2024 PNC Championship showed that he can also hang around the best and the experienced and continue to impress. And now the 16-year-old is pushing for his next big goal.

After three rounds of action, Woods is sitting at T2 in the Junior PGA Championship. If he finishes the tournament in the same position, then he guarantees a ticket to the 2025 Jr. Ryder Cup in New York. Winning might be a far-fetched dream with 7 strokes separating him from Lunden Esterline. But what is the big cat’s protege carrying in a bag to perform so well at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex? Let’s take a look at his golf kit.

Charlie Woods Taylor’s his Team U.S. berth

If you didn’t catch the drift yet, Charlie Woods is a TaylorMade guy. He has been associated with the brand since the beginning of his career. His father, Tiger Woods’s alignment with TaylorMade, might have played a role in Charlie choosing to go with them.

Off the tee, Woods usually prefers using the TaylorMade Stealth Plus. The club is known for providing exceptional distance on drives and is quite forgiving. It also enhances the control over strokes and the trajectory of the swing. It is priced at $319.99 online.

Interestingly, Charlie carried two types of fairway woods in his bag. He has the TaylorMade Stealth Plus 3-wood, which is known to provide consistent high ball speed even on off-center strokes. The wood is also adjustable, which makes it easy to modify its flight and shape. The adaptability and precision it offers make it well worth the $179.99 price.

Alternatively, Woods also has the TaylorMade SIM in his bag. The club equips the junior golfer with a great combination of distance, precision, and versatility on every stroke. And at just $249.99, it’s basically a bargain for anyone planning to purchase it.

Lastly, he also has the TaylorMade P7CW. The iron is ideal for low and mid-handicap golfers who are looking for more control and workability with their clubs. It also offers precision, forgiveness, and an enhanced feel on every stroke. The club may be a bit pricey at $1,399.99/piece, but it’s well worth the dollars, considering how well Woods has performed using them.

These were all of Charlie Woods’s outfield clubs. Now let’s take a look at the short-distance clubs that help him get out of tricky situations and finish the game.

Wedges & putters in Charlie’s bag

When in the rough or dunes, Charlie Woods goes back to his trusted TaylorMade clubs as he gets the Milled Grind 2. The wedges are known for delivering great spin and amazing control around the green. The enhanced face technology and precision-milled sole improve consistency with every stroke. While the clubs are mostly out of stock online, you can find one of these at $89.99 in stores.

For the 2025 Junior PGA Championship, Woods made a huge change to his golf kit by introducing a new putter into the mix. Back in May, he was using the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Timeless Circle T. However, reports from The Palm Beach Post have revealed that he is now using the L.A.B. DF3. This is the same putter that J.J. Spaun used to win the 2025 U.S. Open title and book his place in the Ryder Cup. It would be interesting to see if Charlie Woods can also achieve the same feat after the final round of the Junior PGA Championship. Interestingly, the L.A.B. DF3 is one of the Top Five Putters of 2025. It was worth $559 a few days ago, but the price has since dropped to $449.99.