Close to Ending Winless Streak, Jordan Spieth Reveals the ‘Bummer’ That Could Prolong His 3-Year Slump

It has been a long, long time since Jordan Spieth has won a PGA Tour event. To be exact, the beloved Texan has spent 1139 days without a win. His last was the 2022 RBC Heritage. Having completed a challenging third round on Muirfield Village Golf Club, the 31-year-old is close to finishing his winless streak. Entering Sunday, he sits in fourth position on the leaderboard, and 5 strokes away from #1, the leader. The question arises: Has Jordan Spieth forgotten how to win titles, or are there any roadblocks?

Spieth joined the post-round press conference at Muirfield, where he spoke about his chances to win the Signature event. Spieth said, “A course like this, no matter what happens tomorrow, I know if I’m able to play consistent golf on a course like this, then I’m heading the right direction, and I just need to stay the course. It’s going to take a little time. I’m not only coming off a surgery, but I’m coming off a poor year for me last year. So I’m trying to, you know, obviously get healthy, but also get things moving the right direction, and it’s really fun when they are because then I enjoy going to work and that’s what’s happening right now.”

Since 2017, Spieth had been struggling with a wrist injury that had a huge impact on his performance. It was only until August 2024 that Spieth finally received the right treatment he needed to play like he used to. After a period of recovery and rehabilitation, the Dallas local finally announced in early 2025 that he felt like his old self after many years. Despite that, the 31-year-old revealed that he still has a few struggles with the injury as he approached the 2025 PGA Championship.

Enjoying his time with good health and finding his form and rhythm back, Spieth added, “Today, I felt like I was in the mix on the weekend in pretty much a major championship, a top-5, top-8 tournament that we play in the world. The bummer for me is Scottie’s at 7 or 8, and he just — you know, you can’t count on him shooting even tomorrow, so it would take something special, but all in all, just trying to shoot a few under each day out here.”

Spieth is sitting 5 strokes behind Scottie Scheffler on the 2025 Memorial Tournament leaderboard. While the former made par, the latter propelled himself to the top of the table after an outstanding 4-under 68. Everyone knows that Scheffler is efficient at closing down a lead from 54 holes. He has won 8 consecutive events where he started the final round at the top of the leaderboard. To beat that will certainly require “something special” from his fellow Dallas local.

The acknowledgement of his rival prompted one of the reporters to ask Spieth about Scottie, and what impresses him the most about #1? The 13-time PGA Tour winner unhesitantly replied, “What impresses me the most is his club face control is elite. It’s maybe the best there’s ever been as far as club face control. So his consistency is ridiculous. And then that just leads to his distance control being phenomenal. There’s a shot in and the worst he’s going to do is 15 feet, and most guys are going to hit a good there, but for him that was, like, the worst shot he probably — he’s probably, like, all right, yeah, I played that safe and cast a putt out and go to tomorrow. So it’s elite consistency, and it’s because of his tempo and club face control yields these kinds of results.”

Scheffler’s incredible accuracy and consistency have been the highlight of his career. Whether he is driving off the tee or hitting an iron onto the green, there are very few golfers who can land so close to the cup as consistently as the world no. 1. Moreover, he is also incredible on the green as he can deliver some outstanding long-distance putts. Scheffler had the second-best driving accuracy off the tee in 2024. His approach shots landed at 34 and 1 inch feet proximity to the hole, which was the best for the 2024 season. Under 100 yards from the hole, the proximity dropped down to 31 feet and 7 inches. He was the 2nd best at scrambling with a 69.23% success rate. Scheffler also had the best scoring average on par-4 and par-5 holes throughout last season.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 13, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Jordan Spieth prepares to putt on the first green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Interestingly, this is not the first time Jordan Spieth has complemented his rival. The 31-year-old had a few things to say about Scottie Scheffler after playing alongside him in 2025.

Jordan Spieth acknowledges Scottie Scheffler’s greatness

Before Scottie Scheffler’s win in the 2025 PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth was asked about his opinion on the world No. 1. Having seen the former capture the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Spieth said, “It wasn’t that long ago that I was DEFINITELY better than him. And I’m DEFINITELY not right now.” The two were battling it out to win in their home city of Dallas. Unfortunately for the 31-year-old, that’s when Mr. Inevitable decided to return to form as he drove away with the championship with a mammoth 8-stroke lead against the field.

Spieth has also mentioned that he takes inspiration from Scheffler after his outstanding run. Speaking to the media, he stated, “It makes me want to work harder and be better, especially after watching him for two days and just getting my b*tt kicked.”

While Jordan Spieth struggles to get a result his way, it would benefit him to follow Scottie Scheffler’s suit and push to finally break his winless streak. Who knows, he might even do so in the last 18 holes at Muirfield Village.