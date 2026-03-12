Collin Morikawa Hit With Excruciating Injury Blow as He Exits After One Hole of the Players Championship

Only a few minutes into the first round of The PLAYERS Championship, Collin Morikawa has already called it quits. The 29-year-old was coming off a great run on the PGA Tour recently. But one unfortunate swing on the opening day cut short his campaign at TPC Sawgrass. Ironically, he wasn’t even looking to hit the ball.

As Jeff Eisenband from the PGA Tour reported, “Collin Morikawa WD at @THEPLAYERS due to injury. Looked like he tweaked his back with a swing on the 11th tee (his 2nd hole of the day). Morikawa entered the week 1st in the FedExCup Standings and had the 3rd-shortest betting odds after Scottie and Rory. Now, out in Round 1.”

They also shared a picture of Morikawa and his caddie speaking to a rules official after the incident. Interestingly, replays from the moment he picked up the injury show he wasn’t even trying to drive the ball.

That’s right! While setting himself up for the par-5 11th hole, which was his second for the day, he was practicing his swing. Based on the video evidence, it seemed like he overstretched his back on the follow-through of his downward swing. That’s when Morikawa was seen turning around, holding his back, confirming that he was injured.