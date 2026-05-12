Collin Morikawa Issues Grim Health Update Amid PGA Championship Challenge: ‘It’s Uncomfortable’

With five top-10s, which include a win, Collin Morikawa has been in terrific form in 2026. But at the same time, he hasn’t been at his best in terms of fitness this season. He already withdrew from the PLAYERS Championship after playing just one hole. But the back injury has still not completely subsided, leaving him anxious this week.

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“Overall, still kind of dealing with some back stuff, honestly,” Morikawa told the media. He added, “Like, I wish I was 100 percent healthy. The body doesn’t feel bad, just it’s uncomfortable, and there’s a trust factor I’m kind of having to deal with. I’ve never had to deal with it. I can’t imagine wanting anyone to deal with it because it’s just a very weird feeling of not trusting the body and yet knowing that things are going to be okay.”

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“So it’s just taking it day by day, doing what I need to do. Then go out, look, it’s four days of golf, one at a time, and I’m going to find a way to hopefully play some great golf starting Thursday.”

As Morikawa mentioned, he is having a complicated relationship with his health at the moment. It has been difficult for him to anticipate how his body will react in various situations. And that has made it challenging for him to trust himself. But as he mentioned, when he is able to play the events, he is still able to deliver great results. However, when he isn’t, then he withdraws from big tournaments, like the 2026 Truist Championship. He withdrew from the event hours before tee off.

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Morikawa withdrew from the Signature event last week, but he is back on the fairway to play the major this weekend. And if he gets the opportunity, he will perform well as he has been doing all through 2026.

“I think the mental game, we always talk about it in golf, that the mental game is a big aspect of it. You’re able to push yourself that much farther. Trust me, it was very, very uncomfortable to play the Masters and very uncomfortable to play the week after at Hilton Head, but you just have to keep pushing. Whatever the next week or weeks, I’m going to have to just breathe it out after this. Like I will do everything it takes to play some great golf, like I said, starting Thursday for four days.”

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As Morikawa mentioned, the complex situation with health makes it challenging for a player to compete in big events. He faced the same at Augusta National and Hilton Head in the last few weeks. But he remained strong mentally and was able to deliver great results. He finished at T7 in the Masters Tournament and T4 in the 2026 RBC Heritage. Looks like bad health has been proportional to good results. Maybe that’s what he will need to triumph in the PGA Championship this week.

Imago Collin Morikawa USA, OCTOBER 10, 2025 – Golf : Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS 2nd round at Yokohama Country Club, Kanagawa, Japan. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_306541934

Assumptions aside, this is not the first time Morikawa has expressed uncertainty over his health.

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Collin Morikawa has had fear over his health condition for a while now

Since he has been suffering from a back injury for quite some time now, Collin Morikawa has also developed fear over what more could happen. Especially since he has never had this experience before.

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“I’m not in pain,” Morikawa told the media at Hilton Head. He added, “I know it looked painful, but I’m just very scared, and I’ve never been this scared in my life to go out and play. But I think it’s because it happened on the golf course. I’ve never had any back stuff happen on the golf course. Every time in the gym. Then I’d go out and swing, I’m just saying, do I feel good enough to swing?”

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Morikawa generally hasn’t suffered from a serious injury as a professional golfer throughout his career. This is the first time he has had to take a step back due to his health. Unfamiliar with the situation, he is not able to work out how he can manage a healthy routine that allows him to stay on top. Nevertheless, whatever he is doing seems to be working. He is certainly getting a lot of amazing results in his favor this season.