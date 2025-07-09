Collin Morikawa Won’t Like CBS Analyst’s Verdict on His Relationship With New Caddie

The PGA Tour stars are at The Renaissance in a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour, the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. The field is packed and will be the 2nd strongest on the Tour since THE PLAYERS Championship earlier this season. The winner of the PGA Tour’s flagship event, Rory McIlroy, is one of the favorites to win in Scotland alongside Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood. Then there are some stars who are still looking for their first win of the season, Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose. Among them is a golfer who has come as close to a victory as one can without grabbing the title, Collin Morikawa.

Still hopeful of breaking his winless streak, Morikawa will be eager to perform at the Genesis Scottish Open. Especially since he also has to take the trip to the Royal Portrush next week to try and win his second Open Championship. After delivering a few great performances this season, Morikawa should be a favorite to win at The Renaissance. However, analysts don’t believe that’s the case. In the latest episode of Golf on CBS, Shane Bacon and Patrick McDonald were placing bets on probable Scottish Open winners. That’s when Patrick started listing out players whom he and Shane think cannot win. That included Fleetwood, Schauffele, and, to everyone’s surprise, Morikawa.

The reason behind Morikawa’s exclusion? McDonald believes, “He and Billy Foster are going to be feeling each other out a little bit this week, as people typically do on first dates. So, I’m gonna say he can’t win.” For anyone who hasn’t read the news recently, Billy Foster recently joined forces with Collin Morikawa after the latter was finding it difficult to look for a reliable on-course partner. Foster, who has worked with former major winners like Seve Ballesteros and Matt Fitzpatrick, comes with a ton of experience under his belt.

With over 4 decades of experience under his belt, Foster might provide Morikawa with the edge that he needs to get back to winning ways. Interestingly, the golfer Shane believes will win the Genesis Scottish Open also has a Billy Foster connection. Let’s see who the analyst has placed his bets on.

According to Shane Bacon, the favorite to win the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is Billy Foster’s former employer, Matt Fitzpatrick. The duo had previously won the U.S. Open together in 2022. The two had been together for 6 years. However, after Fitzpatrick saw a series of frustrating failures, he parted ways with Foster in May 2025. If the Englishman does end up winning the Genesis Scottish Open, then it would certainly be a slap in the face of his former caddie, who was surprised about getting fired after helping his boss achieve so much success.

However, considering Collin Morikawa’s runner-up finishes in two Signature events this season, he is certainly in better form than Matt Fitzpatrick. And the 30-year-old might regret letting go of his former partner-in-crime if the 2-time major winner beats him to win the Scottish Open this week. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.