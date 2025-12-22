Concerning Tiger Woods Update Comes to Light 6 Days Before TGL Makes Its Return

Essentials Inside The Story Roberto Castro's two cents on whether Woods will feature in Season 2

The second season of TGL will start in the next few days. But there is still no confirmation of when one of its co-owners, Tiger Woods, will be fit enough to play in it. The big cat is three months into his recovery after his seventh lower back surgery. Notably, Roberto Castro thinks Woods might not recover completely until the second season comes to an end.

He joined the latest episode of The Smylie Show on YouTube to discuss TGL ‘Broadcast, Hole, and Format Changes.’ During their conversation, the TGL Analyst talked about Woods’ chances of appearing in the second season. “I don’t think Tiger… I’m not sure he’ll play with his health,” Castro told Kaufman. He also added, “I know he’s going to be involved. You saw how much fun he had, right? I don’t think anyone’s seen him laugh as hard as when Kiz (Kevin Kisner) skulled the bunker shot.”

Fans got to witness another side of Woods in TGL. He was much more relaxed and far less competitive. And as the matches were played indoors, he didn’t have to strain himself walking the fairway. That allowed him to swing freely.

Apart from his gameplay, he was also enjoying playing this format of golf. Kevin Kisner’s bunker shot that “almost killed someone” made him burst out laughing. Even during Jupiter Links GC’s debut in the first season, Woods and Co. were seen having fun, pushing the limits of the hammer rule.

But with Woods essentially out for most of the season at least, Kaufman asked if Jupiter Links has a replacement lined up. Castro replied, “I think they have some guys lined up. That’s the good thing about professional PGA Tour golf: there’s no shortage of super-talented young guys to feed into the TGL world.”

As the chances of Woods making a comeback before the end of the season look slim, he seems to have already found a few promising candidates to take his place. And who wouldn’t want the opportunity to join Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Kevin Kisner as a replacement for the big cat? Pros like Luke Clanton, Jake Knapp, and more would jump at the opportunity. In fact, a good replacement would be Karl Vilips, who is also the brand ambassador for Sun Day Red.

Notably, the first season of TGL also saw teams bring in substitutes to fill the squad. Let’s see who they were and how they performed.

How did the substitutes signed by Tiger Woods’ TGL in season 1 perform?

Last year, Atlanta Drive GC and Los Angeles GC brought in temporary signings to replace their unavailable players.

Tony Finau came in to fill the third spot for LAGC’s match against New York as Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood were on European Tour duty. Atlanta Driva got Nick Dunlap for a match against Jupiter Links when Justin Thomas wasn’t available, and the existing squad was overutilized.

Finau played a key role in helping his team win their match against NYGC. He made an important hammer putt on the 13th hole to earn 2 points. That proved vital for their incredible comeback to the game in the singles round and eventual victory. Dunlap helped ADGC beat Woods’ team 9-1.

This shows that adapting to indoor golf is certainly not an issue. And TGL hasn’t had a problem finding great players as substitutes. They just have to look for a player to fill in as a long-term replacement for Tiger Woods. At least until the big cat fully recovers.