Caitlin Clark & Co. Celebrate as Nelly Korda Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend

Nelly Korda just confirmed her engagement with the golf community. And that has left every man devastated. Nevertheless, the news has been well-received by everyone. And the fans couldn’t be happier to see their favorite golf star finally deciding to take the next step in her life.

In a beautiful reveal, Korda shared a slideshow of her pictures from the proposal. She captioned the post, “In this life… & the next 💍.” The mystery man who had the LPGA Tour champion in his arms was not someone the fans recognized. That puzzled everyone in the community.

However, everyone was still happy to see all the pictures from Korda’s engagement announcement. The couple got photographed indoors as well as by the beach.

Interestingly, it didn’t seem like the mystery man was Nelly Korda’s boyfriend. The LPGA Tour star had confirmed her relationship with Andreas Athanasiou back in 2019. Since then, she had been in a long-standing relationship with the Canadian Ice Hockey pro.

But the person in the pictures who got engaged to Korda seems to be a different individual. The 15-time LPGA Tour champion hadn’t hinted at a breakup with Athanasiou. Nor did she reveal that she had started a relationship with someone else. Fans will have to wait for Korda to confirm who her fiancé is.

Either way, the community was still excited by the big life news revealed by Nelly Korda. And that included some of her colleagues like Rose Zhang & Jeeno Thitikul. And they had left their heartfelt congratulatory messages for the beautiful couple.

Nelly Korda’s engagement gets everyone excited

Not many in the golf community saw this coming. Jessica Korda probably did. Even then, she was just as excited as most of the fans as she announced, “Sorry boys, she’s off the market. 💃 🤝💃.” With her brother, Sebastian Korda, also getting engaged a few days ago, Jessica has had a lot to celebrate recently. She will be eager for her siblings to tie the knot soon.

World #1, Jeeno Thitikul commented, “Congrats Nelly😍.” The two have shared a huge rivalry in 2025. Thitikul stole the Korda’s world ranking spot earlier this year. But after the engagement announcement, even the Thai pro would agree that her adversary has had a better year in her life.

Caitlin Clark also wrote, “congrats!!!❤️” The WNBA star and the face of the LPGA Tour have become quite close recently. Korda also gifted Clark a pair of Nike shoes designed by her before they were released in the market. With the wedding bells ringing, it will be time for Caitlin to look for a gift for Nelly.

Looking at the beautiful pictures, Rose Zhang said, “AH what a couple ❤️.” They share a great friendship and rivalry. The two have also teamed up to represent Team U.S. in the Paris Olympics back in 2024.

Fellow LPGA Tour pro, Andrea Lee, also adored the slideshow shared by Nelly Korda. She said, “These are so cute 🥹 congrats Nelly!! ❤️.” Like Zhang, Korda has also teamed up with Lee, albeit in the Solheim Cup.