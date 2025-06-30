Congratulations Pour in For Greg Norman as Former LIV Golf Boss Drops Big Family Update

Things haven’t really been going well for Greg Norman this year. First, he had to give up his seat at the head of the table in LIV Golf. A few weeks later, he saw how the new man in charge, Scott O’Neil, was warmly welcomed by the golf community. As bitter as that may have made Norman, he had no control over the situation anymore. However, there is a big change that the Australian legend recently experienced, which has turned his frown into a smile.

In his latest Instagram post, Norman revealed that his son Greg Jr. and Michelle Thomson have just had another baby, as the caption confirmed, “Papa is so happy and proud – the Norman family grows with the addition of my grandson Knox. @michellethomson @gregnormanjr – you know how to produce the perfect offspring – thank you and love all of you so much 💙❤️💕.” Yes, little Knox has joined the Norman family. He will be the 2nd grandchild of Greg from his son’s family after Poppy, who was born in July 2023.

Norman is known to be a caring grandfather who is quite involved in the lives of his grandchildren. He doesn’t shy away from bringing his grandchildren to the course, as there are pictures of one of them being held by the legend in a LIV Golf event. The beautiful picture he shared of his son and daughter-in-law with Knox Norman suggests that the young kid will also likely make an appearance in the course of the future.

Fans were really happy to learn about Greg Norman’s exciting family update. And they shared their love for the Norman family in the comments section. Let’s see what they had to say to the former LIV Golf commissioner.

Netizens celebrate with Greg Norman after big family reveal

The entire comment section looked just as excited about the amazing news coming from the Norman family as Greg Norman’s caption expressed. Someone raised a toast to the Normans as they said, “Massive congratulations he is adorable ❤️.” Little Knox, wrapped up in the blue blankets and also drinking milk in one of the pictures did looked absolutely adorable. Or as the ex-CEO of LIV Golf would like to put it, “the perfect offspring.”

Further complementing Norman’s caption about “perfect offspring,” someone wrote, “Looks like someone got a hole one! Beautiful family! Congrats!!!!!❤️🙌.” A hole in one, an ace, or what is often considered a perfect tee shot, is a great way to play off the legend’s caption.

More compliments dropped in for the newly born baby brother of Poppy. One fan wrote, “He is the most beautiful baby boy! Welcome little Knox!💙can’t wait to know you!!! 🥰.” Greg Jr. and Michelle will continue sharing pictures of Knox growing up just as they did with their sister since she was born back in 2023. Fans would be eager to follow the adventures of the family of 4. The follower also welcomed Knox into this world. They were not the only ones, as another also wrote, “Congratulations 💙💙💙WELCOME KNOX!!!” in what would read like a loud and warm welcome. The young Norman certainly seems to have a lot of supporters already.

Lastly, someone left a big heartfelt note for the entire Norman family. They wrote, “The BEST! So happy for Michelle and Gregory and the Norman family! Congratulations! Welcome baby Knox, can’t wait to meet you! 💙🙏💋🥰.” While congratulating the retired golfer, they also wished the parents, Greg Jr. and Michelle, and welcomed baby Knox to the world! Judging by the response, the youngest Norman will continue to receive a lot of love from Greg Norman’s followers as they watch him grow up.