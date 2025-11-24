Congratulations Pour in from Rose Zhang & More as Jeeno Thitikul Makes Emotional Career Announcement

At only 22, Jeeno Thitikul has taken over the world of women’s golf. She has been the most prolific player on the LPGA Tour this season. Her last battle of the season was fought at the Tiburón Gold Course, where she dominated the CME Group Tour Championship to defend her title. The entire golfing community showered her was in awe of her resilience.

Sharing her milestones on Instagram, Thitikul posted pictures of herself holding the title in Florida. She wrote, “Very very special to get the 🏆 and finishing off my 4th season on tour.🥹” The world #1 also thanked the tournament, LPGA Tour, her family, friends, fans, and everyone else for the support. She also confirmed, “OFF SEASON officially on and HAPPY HOLIDAYS to everyone 🩷 #7.”

That ended another spectacular season for Jeeno Thitikul. She overcame some huge goals this year. The Thai national was one of the only two women to win multiple titles in 2025. Miyu Yamashita was the second player to achieve that goal this season. And to think she was playing with a wrist injury just tells you how amazing she was.

She also recorded the lowest scoring average of 68.681 for the season in the history of the LPGA Tour. Annika Sorenstam registered the previous record of 68.697 in 2002. That helped her earn the Vare Trophy. The only other player to have a season’s scoring average of under 69 is Lydia Ko. She managed to average 68.988 in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JEENO THITIKUL (@jeeno.atthaya)

Coming back to Jeeno Thitikul, her big win was celebrated by many in the golf community, including Rose Zhang & Annika Sorenstam. And both of them made it special for her.

Jeeno Thitikul’s triumph is celebrated by Rose Zhang, Annika Sorenstam & Co.

Annika Sorenstam must have enjoyed watching Jeeno Thitikul break her record. So she reshared her Glenna Collett Vare Trophy victory post in her story to congratulate her. The LPGA Tour legend wrote, “Congratulations @jeeno.atthaya,” after Thitikul overtook her in the history books of the lowest scoring average in a season.

Good friend, Rose Zhang, also shared her Instagram post of her showing off her trophies in her story. She captioned, “in awe every time 🥹❤.” The two 22-year-olds share a great friendship, and it’s often on display on the course when they play together. Their camaraderie was on full display when they were paired together in the 2023 Maybank Championship. Zhang also left a comment on her post saying her win was “😍 unreal.”

Another close friend, Pajaree Anannarukarn, commented, “Veryyyyyy 👏🏼✨🔥” in Thai. They had a fierce battle on Championship Sunday in Florida. However, once Thitikul made the final putt, it was Anannarukarn who rushed out on the 18th hole with a champagne bottle, spraying it all over her friend to celebrate her big win. She also got very emotional when she was asked about Thitikul’s victory in the post-tournament interview on the greens.

Fellow LPGA Tour pro, Lilia Vu, said, “So good!!! Congrats!” Vu & Thitikul share a friendly rivalry that is often driven by their desire to compete with each other. However, they have always supported each other on social platforms when they reach major milestones.

Finally, Hannah Green called Jeeno Thitikul, the Greatest of All Time, by commenting “🐐🐐.” After breaking Annika Sorenstam’s record, she has certainly become the greatest of all time when it comes to recording the lowest scoring average of the season.