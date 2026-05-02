‘Didn’t Even Recognize Him’: Golf World Left Stunned Over Rory McIlroy’s Cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Rory McIlroy is expanding his business. We all know him as the hugely successful professional golfer who has achieved a career Grand Slam. His Ryder Cup feats are also well recorded in the history books. But the Northern Irishman has now stepped in front of the silver screen in a star-studded cast featuring Meryl Streep!

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Even Scratch‘s Alan Shipmuck was also surprised by it as he tweeted, “If you’re wondering how big of a star Rory McIlroy has become: he has a speaking role in Devil Wears Prada 2!”

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Yes, McIlroy has become that big. He’s a movie star now. Not just someone who makes a short appearance in a big-budget blockbuster. He and his wife, Erica, appear in an 18-minute segment in a movie at a Met Gala-style party featuring the lead cast. And he wasn’t just a popular face in the cast.

Apparently, the director, David Frankel, was quite impressed by McIlroy’s appearance in the movie. Speaking to Golf Digest, Frankel said, “Well, the one I was most excited for will surprise isn’t even in the world of fashion. I mean I loved having Rory McIlroy. He was a great sport. A very good actor.”

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It seems like the Oscar-winning director is a huge fan of McIlroy. And he was excited to have the 30-time PGA Tour champion on set. He would have been even happier to see that the Northern Irishman was a great actor as well. Maybe it’s a career he could consider after he retires from golf.

This isn’t even the first time McIlroy has appeared in a movie. He also made a cameo in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2. Unlike The Devil Wears Prada 2, the Grand Slam Champion had significantly more screentime in the comedy. It lasted a few minutes.

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Coming back to Shipnuck’s tweet, it received a lot of interesting reactions from the community. Most fans were just as surprised about McIlroy’s appearance in the movie as the analyst. Let’s see how they reacted.

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Netizens shocked to see Rory McIlroy’s side gig in Hollywood

Getting a role in a movie featuring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt isn’t easy. But Rory McIlroy has certainly achieved the fame and influence to fit into the scene. But fans were still surprised to see one of golf’s biggest stars in a highly anticipated Hollywood flick.

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One of them said, “I didn’t even recognize him at first. Rory doing big things!”

Apparently, McIlroy fit into the role so well that he seemed like a part of the movie. Maybe he is made for Hollywood more than some might think.

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Another comment read, “really? now I have 2 people to look for when I see it. Rory and Lady Gaga.”

Unlike McIlroy, Lady Gaga’s role is a few minutes long in The Devil Wears Prada 2. But the fan is just as excited to watch the 16-time Grammy winner as they are to see the 30-time PGA Tour Champion.

Claire Rogers claimed, “We have content creators winning majors and actors winning career grand slams. Never give up on your dreams folks.”

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She has clubbed Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy together, which is probably not a good idea considering their heated rivalry. Either way, calling the Northern Irishman an actor before a golfer seems justified after what David Frankel had to say about him.

Speaking of his popularity, a fan wrote, “Clearly mcilroy is great for business…”

There is no doubt that McIlroy is one of the most marketable golfers in the world at the moment. He had been consistently winning the Player Impact Program rewards when it existed. His impact on the sport is undeniable.

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Lastly, someone complained, “I hate spoilers as much as you love golf.”

They were hoping to be surprised to watch McIlroy on the big screen when they went to watch the movie. Way to spoil it for them, Shipnuck!